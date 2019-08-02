Nation Current Affairs 02 Aug 2019 28,000 more troops b ...
28,000 more troops being sent to Kashmir, week after 10,000 central forces move in

PTI
Published Aug 2, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated Aug 2, 2019, 8:47 am IST
The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, they said.
All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said. (Representational Image)
 All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said. (Representational Image)

Kashmir: Over 280 companies of security forces are in the process of being deployed in the Kashmir valley, officials aware of the development said on Thursday.

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, they said.

 

However, no reason was given for the sudden deployment of over 280 companies (28,000 troops) late in the evening, the officials cited above said.

All major entry and exit points of the city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with token presence of local police, they said.

Local residents have started panic-buying essentials as they are linking the deployment of forces to apprehension of deterioration in the law and order situation.

The Centre had earlier ordered deployment of about 10,000 central forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.

Last week, there was also a note by a railway security officer on stockpiling rations.

...
