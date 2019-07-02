Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

‘Stay indoors’: Fadnavis appeals to people as Mumbai gets record rainfall

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Roads are also water-logged for the second consecutive day.
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to people not to step out unless absolutely necessary in view of heavy rains in Mumbai, reported IANS.

On Tuesday, the Central Railway suspended suburban train services after incessant heavy rain flooded tracks at several spots between Mumbai-Thane, and services on Western Railway were also hit as Maharashtra government declared a precautionary public holiday for the city, officials said.

 

The two highways, main and arterials roads remained virtually deserted as people chose to remain indoors, autorickshaws, taxis and aggregator cabs were also largely missing.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region.

 

