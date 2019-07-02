Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Navy carries out rescue ops, holiday today

Mumbai: At least 16 persons were killed in two separate wall crash in Malad, north-west Mumbai and Kalyan early on Tuesday as rains continued to wreak havoc in large parts of Maharashtra.

In the wake of the incessant rainfall, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday for Mumbai.

Here are the LIVE updates:

09:40 am: Streets in the city flooded due to heavy rainfall, people wade through water in Gandhi Market area.

09:20 am: Indian Navy deploys various teams to provide assistance to rain hit and stranded people, in Kurla area following a request by BMC. About 1000 people have been shifted to safety with the help of NDRF, fire brigade, Naval teams as well as local volunteers.

09:15 am: High tides of about 4.59 meters expected in Mumbai at around 11.52 am today.

09:12 am: 13 dead after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall today.

09:00 am: Maharashtra Govt: Public holiday for today, declared in 3 districts of the state - Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane district. Decision has been taken due to continuous rainfall and IMD warning.

08:55 am: Traffic movement affected at Western Express Highway due to heavy rainfall in the city.

08:05 am: Mumbai Airport official: Due to rain in Mumbai, around 54 flights diverted to nearby airport.

08:03 am: 3 dead & 1 injured after wall of National Urdu School collapsed at around 12:30 am today in Kalyan, following heavy rainfall in the area.

08:00 am: Railway tracks submerge at Sion railway station, after heavy rains in the area.

07:00 am: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issues railway traffic update.