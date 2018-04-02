search on deccanchronicle.com
Protests erupt in TN over Cauvery issue, 2 DMK workers attempt self immolation

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
The 2 DMK functionaries attempted self immolation against the Centre for its 'failure' to constitute the Cauvery Management Board.
Agitations took place in several parts of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery issue.(Photo: File/PTI)
Coimbatore: Two DMK workers on Monday allegedly attempted self immolation while protesting in Coimbatore against the Centre for its 'failure' to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) in compliance with the February 16 order of the Supreme Court, police said.

Notably, agitations took place in several parts of the state over the vexed issue.

 

The two DMK functionaries, identified as PT Murugesan and Singai Sadashivam, doused themselves with kerosene and tried to self immolate at Peelamedu in Coimbatore, police said. However, they were over powered by a few police personnel present at the spot and whisked away to a nearby police station, they added.

A group of farmers and members of some fringe outfits on Monday gathered in front of the district collectorate in the city and raised slogans seeking the constitution of the CMB immediately.

According to the police, incidents of road blockades by members of various political parties were also reported in the state.

The DMK-led opposition parties had on Sunday called for a state-wide shutdown on April 5 seeking constitution of the CMB by the Centre.

The Stalin-led party had said it would hold continuous protests -- similar to the one on Sunday in Chennai -- till the CMB was constituted.

Both the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government had on March 31 moved the Supreme Court on the issue of constitution and composition of the CMB in compliance with the February 16 verdict of the apex court on the contentious issue.

Also read: Cauvery dispute: SC cuts TN’s share, K'taka gets additional 14.75 tmc water

In its February verdict, the top court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water. It had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement, which modified the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award.

The six-week period ended on March 29.

Tags: tamil nadu protests, cauvery water sharing dispute, tamil nadu, karnataka
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




