Less than 24 hrs after discharge, Chinmayanand now complains of eye problem

Lucknow: Soon after getting discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate of Medical Sciences, former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand visited the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) after complaining of eye problems. Officials have stated that he hasn’t been admitted again.

Chinmayanand, against whom a law student had levelled rape charges, was attended by doctors at the KGMU and was called for a checkup on Oct 16, officials said.

"Chinmayanand had reached KGMU on Monday night complaining of a problem in the eye. He was attended to and was called for a checkup on Oct 16," KGMU media incharge Dr Sandeep Kumar said. According to sources, Chinmayanand wanted to get admitted in the KGMU but was called later. He reached Shahjahanpur district jail at 2.30 am.

Kumar declined to comment when asked about Chinmayanand's attempt to get himself admitted in the KGMU. On Monday, Chinmayanand was discharged from SGPGIMS hospital, where he was admitted on Sep 23.

Earlier, doctors in Shahjahanpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography in view of his health condition, jail sources said. In Shahjahanpur, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI that Chinmayamand is lodged as a common prisoner and his "health appeared to be good". "He took the breakfast this morning and his routine was like other prisoners," he added.

