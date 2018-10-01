search on deccanchronicle.com
Hold no grudge, says activist Navlakha after release from house arrest

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 8:04 pm IST
The activist was one of the five put under house arrest in connection with the violence in Koregaon-Bhima in Maharashtra.
New Delhi: "It thrills me no end," activist Gautam Navlakha said here Monday after the Delhi High Court allowed his release from house arrest.

Navlakha added that he cannot forget about his co-accused and the tens of thousands of other political prisoners who remain incarcerated for their ideological convictions on account of false charges filed against them.

"The period of house arrest, despite the restrictions imposed, was put to good use, so I hold no grudge," Navlakha, under house arrest since August 28, said in a statement.

The high court granted him the relief, saying the Supreme Court last week had given him the liberty to approach the appropriate forum within four weeks to seek further recourse, which he has availed.

Read: Setback to Pune cops: Delhi HC ends activist Gautam Navlakha house arrest

The high court also quashed the trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before the matter was taken to the apex court.

Tags: koregaon-bhima violence, gautam navlakha, house arrest, delhi high court, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




