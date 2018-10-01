search on deccanchronicle.com
Setback to Pune cops: Delhi HC ends activist Gautam Navlakha house arrest

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
The Delhi HC also quashed trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before matter was taken to SC.
The Delhi High Court said Gautam Navlakha's detention has exceeded 24 hours which was 'untenable'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Delhi High Court said Gautam Navlakha's detention has exceeded 24 hours which was 'untenable'. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Gautam Navlakha, one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with Koregaon-Bhima case, to be freed from house arrest.

The high court granted him the relief saying that the Supreme Court last week had given him the liberty to approach the appropriate forum within four weeks to seek relief, which he has availed.

 

The high court also quashed the trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before the matter was taken to the apex court.

The court said Navlakha's detention has exceeded 24 hours which was "untenable"

Tags: delhi high court, gautam navlakha, koregaon-bhima violence case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




