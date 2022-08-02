Commercial LPG prices slashed, eateries cheer

Hyderabad: Eateries cheered on Monday as the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were reduced by the government for the third time in as many months. This comes even as there has been relief to the customers from the drop in prices of edible oil. There has been no change in the price of domestic gas prices, though.

According to the LPG dealer’s association, oil and gas marketing companies have reduced Rs 44.50 on 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder with effect from Monday. It is now available for Rs 2,197.50 as against the earlier Rs 2,425.00. The price stood at Rs 2,562.50 on May 1.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, president of Telangana LPG distributors association, said “commercial LPG consumption had increased after prices started coming down. In July 2021, the sale of commercial 19 kg LPG was 4.37 lakh cylinders where last month the sale was 5.26 lakh cylinders.

Pankaj Maniyar of oil trade service, who are distributors for edible oil, said, “this drop in oil price will give relief to the consumer. This is such an important commodity that sales will be the same irrespective of the cost factor. A 15 kg tin of sunflower which was around Rs 3,700, has come down to Rs 2,800.” he said.

Ramakrishna Bhat of Swathi Tiffin’s at Old MLA quarters road, said, “after loss of customer patronage because of Covid, there is now great relief with the reduction in edible oil and commercial LPG prices.”