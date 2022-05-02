Nation Current Affairs 02 May 2022 Gas and oil prices s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gas and oil prices stump eateries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published May 2, 2022, 3:45 am IST
Updated May 2, 2022, 7:23 am IST
Restaurant owners says that they are compelled to hike rates of dishes
On Sunday, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, which now costs Rs 2,355.50. (Representational Image/ ANI)
Hyderabad: With the abnormal hike on commercial LPG cylinders, customers will be facing the heat as restaurant owners are planning to increase menu rates to make profit.

“We have to pass the burden on to the customer as we are running a business and have to think of our profit margin,” opine most restaurant owners.

 

On Sunday, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, which now costs Rs 2,355.50. The five kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655. A month ago on April 1, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. The commercial LPG price was earlier increased by Rs 105 on March 1.

“We have no option but to put the onus on the customer, though it risks losing some of them,” said David from David’s Kitchen, Alwal. “At the end of the day, we are businessmen and we have to think of making profits. Every restaurant is caught in a similar dilemma because of hikes in prices of oil, chicken and gas. For now, I am paying for gas from my own pocket but I have to increase the rates,” he said.

 

The rates have risen from Rs 1,600 not long ago to Rs 2,355. How are they expecting us to survive with such inflation?” asks Hussain Agha from Farashah hotel and restaurant in Bandlaguda.

“We have not increased rates because a customer looks at this factor. However, such inflations are leaving us with no choice but to trouble our customers,” he said.

“The hike in the price of oil was bad enough and the commercial LPG hike is pinching us. Customers are not supposed to understand such hikes, they will simply move to the next place. We cannot expect them to understand the hikes and pay more,” said Majeed from Bismillah Hotel, Charminar.

 

With the hike in prices of chicken, oil and gas, we are left with no choice but to increase rates to maintain the profit margin. It then becomes a game of chance as customers tend to compare rates and opt for cheaper options.

The whole income is going off on gas, milk and oil. We are barely making profits. People come from the city to such outskirts because of the affordable costs and taste. I do not wish to disappoint them.

Deepak Singh of Servo Dhaba, Medchal highway road.

 

This condition is worse than the lockdown period. We are struggling with price hikes of refined oil, basmati rice, eggs, and now gas. The profit was fairly better during the lockdown. Now with all these hikes, every restaurant is facing financial difficulties.

Mohd Amjad of Y2K Restaurant, Panjagutta.

 It's not a fun time to be in this business space. We have a cafe where prices do not fluctuate but we are definitely taking a hit with prices increasing, especially for the ones based out of Banjara Hills. Hoping that things are under control soon.

 

Apoorva Marur, Trunkin’ Foodie, Banjara Hills.

This leaves a huge impact. The customers are already complaining of the current rates and we cannot increase it further. We thought the business might boom after two years of pandemic but with hikes like this, we cannot sustain in this economy.

Saritha Sarkar, Sarkar Kitchen, DLF Gachibowli.

