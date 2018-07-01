search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: Hosts thwart danger, keep game alive
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai plane crash: UY Aviation claims it had required approvals

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2018, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 9:03 pm IST
The aircraft firm also said that it was extending its full co-operation to regulatory and law enforcement agencies involved.
Five people, four crew members including two pilots and a pedestrian, lost their lives when the 12-seater plane on a test flight crashed into an under-construction building on Thursday. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
 Five people, four crew members including two pilots and a pedestrian, lost their lives when the 12-seater plane on a test flight crashed into an under-construction building on Thursday. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: Two days after the husband of the co-pilot of the small plane which crashed in suburban Ghatkopar questioned the air-worthiness of the ill-fated plane belonging to the UY Aviation, the company on Sunday said that all "necessary" requirements and "approvals" were in place.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Mumbai-based private chartered aircraft firm also said that "it is extending its full co-operation to all the regulatory and law enforcement agencies involved in the aftermath of the tragic crash."

 

Five people, four crew members including two pilots and a pedestrian, lost their lives when the 12-seater plane on a test flight crashed into an under-construction building on Thursday.

Also Read: 5 dead, including one on ground, as chartered plane crashes in Mumbai

Prabhat Kathuria, the husband of Marya Zuberi, the co-pilot who along with four others was killed in the incident had alleged that the test flight was performed despite adverse weather conditions.

Stating that it wanted to put things in proper perspective, the company clarified that, "before undertaking the test flight, it was ensured that all necessary requirements and approvals were in place."

The aircraft took off from Juhu Aerodrome at approx 12:20 hours IST on June, 28 with two pilots employed by UY Aviation and two technical personnel of MRO Indamer Aviation Private Limited and flew for approximately 40 minutes as per the air test profile, it said adding that contact with Mumbai Air traffic control (ATC) was reportedly lost at around approx 13:00 hours IST and the wreckage was later found near Ghatkopar.

The aircraft was purchased by the Pune-based Silver Jubilee Aviation Pvt. Ltd from the Uttar Pradesh Government and was sent directly to Indamer Aviation for rebuilding before UY Aviation bought the plane, which was lying with Indamer which was tasked to completely rebuild it, the company said.

"It is pertinent to note that this aircraft was not yet operating on the non-schedule operators permit (NSOP) of UY Aviation as it was still to be released to service," the statement clarified.

UY Aviation is extending its full co-operation to all the regulatory and law enforcement agencies involved in the aftermath of the tragic crash and it is "committed to extending all possible help and assistance to the bereaved families of the victims during this time of grief and loss."

Tags: mumbai plane crash, chartered plane crash, uy aviation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask questions in Instagram Stories: A new app update leak

The feature doesn't seem to have rolled out to everyone yet.
 

Facebook axes its plans of building a drone to deliver internet access

The drone was initially catered into Facebook's Internet.org project, which was aimed to 'connect the whole world'. (Representative Image)
 

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Russia: Hosts thwart danger, keep game alive

(Photo: AP)
 

A smartphone app can help you choose healthy foods

The FoodSwitch app, developed by researchers from The George Institute for Global Health in Australia and Northwestern University in the US.
 

Qualcomm unveils the QCC3026 SoC for cost-effective wireless earbuds

OPPO has recently announced their first wireless stereo earbuds called – ‘O-Free’ based on the new QCC3026 SoC with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo, and will also be included with Find X phones.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Indian fan dies in Moscow car crash, body to be sent home

The body will be sent to India after completing all formalities, including an autopsy on Monday, the report added.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP leader offers bounty to behead Mandsaur rape accused

The BJP leader said if the court fails to grant capital punishment to the accused, he will give Rs 5 lakh to anybody who beheads the accused. (Photo: ANI)

Evidence suggests spiritual angle after 11 family members found dead in Delhi

The family reportedly stayed at a double-storey home in Sant Nagar area of Burari and ran a grocery shop and plywood business. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal Congress divided over alliance with Mamata's Trinamool Congress

A section of MPs and MLAs feel that aligning with the TMC would be the best way to win the maximum number of seats in 2019. (Photo: File)

Mild earthquake in Haryana's Sonepat, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from anywhere, officials said.

After 4 failed attempts, service tax dept finally sells Mallya's luxury jet

A Florida-based Aviation Management Sales emerged as the highest bidder for the jet at Rs 34.8 crore. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham