CMB row: DMK calls for TN bandh on Apr 5; to show black flag to PM on visit

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday announced shutdown across Tamil Nadu on April 5 over the formation of a Cauvery Management Board and also sought the support of the ruling AIADMK in the protest.

DMK Working President MK Stalin, who convened an all-party meeting in Chennai early on Sunday said that the party would stage a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu on 15 April over the Cauvery issue.

He said the party has also planned to take out a Cauvery rights retrieval walk from delta area.

A senior farmers’ leader earlier on Thursday said the ‘betrayed’ farmers of the state would not allow the prime minister to enter the state.

Earlier on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court for a contempt action against the Centre, after it failed to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), as per the apex court order.

The AIADMK government will mention the matter before the Supreme Court on Monday, advocate for Tamil Nadu government, Uma Pati said.

The Supreme Court had given a six-week deadline to the Centre to formulate the CMB, which ended on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Centre filed a clarification petition before the apex court and pleaded to clarify whether it can modify the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB). The Center also sought more time from the Court for implementing the February 16 order due to the Karnataka polls.

The Supreme Court in its much-awaited verdict on the decades-long dispute increased Karnataka's share of water and directed the state to release 177.25 tmc to Tamil Nadu.

Following the verdict, the Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the Central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks.