Rajasthan bypolls: Cong wins 3 seats, blow to BJP ahead of 2019 LS elections

Jaipur: The Congress on Thursday won an Assembly seat in Mandalgarh and two Parliamentary bypolls in Ajmer and Alwar in Rajasthan giving a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before several state elections and the Parliamentary elections in 2019.

All three seats were earlier held by BJP lawmakers, whose death led to the untimely elections.

"We are going to study the reasons, but bypolls don't reflect the full picture," said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The by-polls did not receive any less attention from the two contending parties and both chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Congress leader Sachin Pilot campaigned as hard as they would for a full election.

In the extremely charged run-up to the by-polls, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to polarize voters and not doing anything to prevent minority communities from being attacked in incidents mostly linked to cow vigilantism.

Sachin Pilot said Thursday's polls mark his party's comeback trail in a big state at an important point in national politics.

"Initial trends of Rajasthan bypolls are a mandate against the Government; I hope our leads will increase even more. Vasundhara ji and her government have been totally rejected by people," Pilot told news agency ANI.

All three seats are linked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's top lieutenants in Rajasthan - Pilot, CP Joshi and Jitendra Singh Bhanwar.

The BJP and Vasundhara Raje went all out in their campaign to retain the seats, with the Chief Minister dividing her time between Ajmer and Alwar.