Crimes in Telangana go up by 10K compared to 2021

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 29, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2022, 7:14 am IST
According to the data, 4, 365 cases of assault on women were reported in Telangana — Representational Image/PTI
 According to the data, 4, 365 cases of assault on women were reported in Telangana — Representational Image/PTI

Hyderabad: The number of crimes in Telangana in 2021 stood at 1.45 lakh cases under the Indian Penal Code, about 10,000 more cases as compared to 2020 when 1.35 lakh cases were registered. These are statistics from the 2021 crime data released by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) here on Sunday.

The Telangana police have done proper investigation in 80 per cent of cases and filed charge sheets in courts. Gujarat topped in investigation of cases and filing charge sheets at 95 percent followed by Andhra Pradesh (91.9 per cent) and Kerala (91.8). As regards Hyderabad, a total of 17,951 cases have been registered under IPC during the year under review. According to the data, 4, 365 cases of assault on women were reported in Telangana. Of them 4,388 were victims. There were around 620 cases of sexual harassment with police identifying 623 victims.

Telangana police registered a total of 123 human trafficking cases by rescuing 221 victims from different places in the state.  Around 823 rape cases were registered in Telangana in 2021. There were 562 rioting cases from which 712 victims were identified in such cases. Approximately 7971 theft cases were reported in the state in 2021.

...
Horoscope 29 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

