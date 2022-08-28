Hyderabad tops in cases involving sexual assault against children in Telangana

While Hyderabad topped the list with 1,879 cases since 2016, Vikarabad came in second with 327 Pocso Act cases since 2018.

HYDERABAD: The number of cases reported in Telangana under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and cybercrime targeting children has increased significantly, police data show. But, the number of convictions has also gone up Additional director general of police, women safety, Swati Lakra told Deccan Chronicle that Hyderabad has the dubious distinction of having the highest number of cases registered under the Pocso Act since the establishment of Bharosa centres in 2016.

While Hyderabad topped the list with 1,879 cases since 2016, Vikarabad came in second with 327 Pocso Act cases since 2018. There may be a number of cases that go unreported as a result of the preconceived notions of ‘stigma’ associated with sexual abuse.

According to the top woman police officer, children are afraid to talk about sexual or physical abuse, cybercrime, bullying, and stalking, among others. “Children believe that informing their parents about physical or sexual abuse will upset them. They will be afraid that their parents will start questioning and blaming them,” Swati Lakra said.

Since the establishment of the Bharosa centres, an integrated support centre for women and children, there has been a glimmer of hope for parents to file complaints in cases of child abuse, Swati Lakra stated.

“Several awareness initiatives were held throughout the state to educate parents and children about appropriate and inappropriate touching. During their formative years, children continue to learn about society and social behaviour, and they may not be aware of what behaviour is appropriate and what isn't. It is pertinent to teach children in their formative years about what is safe and unsafe touch,” Swati Lakra.

The Bharosa centre has increased the conviction rate from 10 per cent in 2016 to over 35 per cent in 2022 so far with more parents and their children coming forward to register complaints each year.

“With the assistance of all stakeholders, including NGOs, Unicef employees, the women development and child delfare department, we are able to quickly give victims all the support they require in terms of housing, security, legal advise, medical treatment, and other services. The trauma the children experience must also be dealt with in order to promote their psychological recovery,” the police official said.

Children lack the knowledge necessary to stay safe online, which can result in issues with financial exploitation and sexual assault.

In a survey conducted by the police department in 2020, children were asked several questions on cyber security. Children's awareness and knowledge of cyber security and safety came out to be incredibly low.