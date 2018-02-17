Police announce Rs 25k reward for info on man who masturbated on Delhi bus

The Delhi police on Saturday have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the man and said the identity of the informant will be kept anonymous. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has swung into action and announced a reward for information of the man who was caught masturbating on a crowded bus on February 7, 2018.

The disgusting act was filmed by a Delhi Univeristy student who was sitting next to the man in the bus. The man was also constantly touching her waist while the co-passengers ignored the incident.

In the latest, the Delhi police on Saturday have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the man. The identity of the informant will be kept anonymous, the police notice further added.

On February 7, the man sitting next to the Delhi University student unzipped his pants and began to masturbate on the crowded bus. The girl managed to capture the entire act on camera and uploaded it to social media, where it triggered an outrage with users demanding immediate arrest of the man.

In the video, which the girl has posted, a middle-aged man is seen exposing and fondling himself, a bag on his lap shielding his activities from most passengers in the bus but the young woman sitting next to him.

The girl in her FIR stated the incident occurred on February 7 on the route between Vasant Village in South Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gate.

The complainant shouted at the accused, but "he did not understand" and the co-passengers also "ignored it," the FIR further read.

Earlier talking to the news agency ANI, the victim said she was travelling in a crowded bus when a man sitting next to her masturbated. "I was left stunned but then I made a video of the incident and posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident. People don't even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment," the Delhi University student said.

An FIR has been lodged with Vasant Vihar Police under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A, and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is underway.