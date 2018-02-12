search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Man masturbates in Delhi bus, co-passengers unmoved as student films act

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Delhi University student films a man masturbating sitting next to her in crowded bus and even repeatedly touching her waist.
The Delhi University student uploaded the video on social media of a middle-aged man masturbating in a moving bus. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @ManishaGulati6)
 The Delhi University student uploaded the video on social media of a middle-aged man masturbating in a moving bus. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @ManishaGulati6)

New Delhi: Reports of sexual harassment against women is mounting in the national capital where a Delhi University student filmed a man masturbating sitting right next to her in a crowded, moving bus and even repeatedly touching her waist.  

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on February 7 on the route between Vasant Village in South Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gate.

 

The complainant shouted at the accused, but "he did not understand" and the co-passengers also "ignored it," the FIR further read.

The Delhi University student also uploaded the video of the incident on social media.

In the video, which the girl has posted, a middle-aged man is seen exposing and fondling himself, a bag on his lap shielding his activities from most passengers in the bus but the young woman sitting next to him. 

Shockingly, the woman shouted at the man but he was unfazed. 

The woman left the bus and went straight to the police station to file a complaint for sexual harassment and public obscenity.

The man, clearly seen in the video clip, is yet to be arrested.

An FIR has been lodged with Vasant Vihar Police under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A, and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident has once again raised questions on the safety of women, especially in Delhi, which was in the world media glare when a medical student died in 2012 after being gangraped on a moving bus.

Sexual harassment on public transport or at public places, in the form of touching, flashing and masturbation, is not uncommon in Delhi. 

Despite an assurance by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there were no marshals or CCTV cameras in buses plying in the capital. 

With inputs from agencies. 

Tags: sexual harassment, delhi university, man masturbates in delhi bus, public obscenity
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Study claims to have found what Jesus actually dressed like

Only the rich back then wore long tunics (Photo: AFP)
 

New Zealander launches 'India Survival Guide' for expats, in shuddh Hindi

Karl Rock, an expat from New Zealand currently living in Delhi has won many Indian hearts with his fluent Hindi generally and with his video ‘Foreigner Surprising Indians with Hindi’ specifically. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

The terminal will have a craft village, an indoor forest, craft walls, tea gardens and terracotta flooring.
 

Is Hardik Pandya dating Elli AvrRam? Here’s what Bollywood actress said

In January, it was reported that the all-rounder was dating Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam. (Photo: AP / Instagram)
 

MWC 2018: Here are the most anticipated phones at the biggest mobile fair

Over 2,300 exhibitors from across the globe will gather in Barcelona flaunt new hardware, ideas, and innovations. (Representativie Image: Galaxy S9 leak by Evan Blass)
 

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce, experts claim

Valentine's Day weddings more likely to end in divorce. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mangaluru: Rs 1-crore worth gold seized in 2 incidents

Gold bars seized by customs officials in Mangaluru on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Enforcement wing raids curb PDS stock diversion

Raids conducted on godwons, FP shops, rice mills and other organisations.

Bengaluru: DG & IGP office staff steals office computer, held

Picture for Representation

Honnavar: Two more arrested in Paresh Mesta murder case

Two more arrested in Paresh Mesta murder case (Representational Image)

Bengaluru man kills wife, takes body to Tamil Nadu forest for burning

Chandrakanth Rajvindhar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham