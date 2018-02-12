Man masturbates in Delhi bus, co-passengers unmoved as student films act

The Delhi University student uploaded the video on social media of a middle-aged man masturbating in a moving bus. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @ManishaGulati6)

New Delhi: Reports of sexual harassment against women is mounting in the national capital where a Delhi University student filmed a man masturbating sitting right next to her in a crowded, moving bus and even repeatedly touching her waist.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on February 7 on the route between Vasant Village in South Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gate.

The complainant shouted at the accused, but "he did not understand" and the co-passengers also "ignored it," the FIR further read.

The Delhi University student also uploaded the video of the incident on social media.

In the video, which the girl has posted, a middle-aged man is seen exposing and fondling himself, a bag on his lap shielding his activities from most passengers in the bus but the young woman sitting next to him.

Shockingly, the woman shouted at the man but he was unfazed.

The woman left the bus and went straight to the police station to file a complaint for sexual harassment and public obscenity.

The man, clearly seen in the video clip, is yet to be arrested.

An FIR has been lodged with Vasant Vihar Police under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A, and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident has once again raised questions on the safety of women, especially in Delhi, which was in the world media glare when a medical student died in 2012 after being gangraped on a moving bus.

Sexual harassment on public transport or at public places, in the form of touching, flashing and masturbation, is not uncommon in Delhi.

Despite an assurance by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, there were no marshals or CCTV cameras in buses plying in the capital.

With inputs from agencies.