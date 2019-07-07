Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 07 Jul 2019 ‘Real culprits ...
Nation, Crime

‘Real culprits’ will be caught soon: CM Khattar after meeting slain doctor's family

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 6:19 pm IST
The doctor, who was Managing Director of Amritdhara Hospital, was shot in the chest by three unidentified bike-borne assailants on Saturday.
‘Today, I visited the family of Dr Rajiv Gupta and assured them that I have ordered an investigation and the real culprit will be caught soon,’ Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Today, I visited the family of Dr Rajiv Gupta and assured them that I have ordered an investigation and the real culprit will be caught soon,’ Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. (Photo: ANI)

Karnal: A day after well-known doctor Rajiv Gupta was shot dead, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited his family here and assured them that the "real culprits" will be apprehended soon.

READ | Doctor in SUV shot dead by 3 masked men on bike in Haryana

 

"Karnal has lost a good doctor. Today, I visited the family of Dr Rajiv Gupta and assured them that I have ordered an investigation and the real culprit will be caught soon," he said.

The doctor, who was Managing Director of Amritdhara Hospital, was shot in the chest by three unidentified bike-borne assailants on Saturday when he was near ITI Chowk here in his car. He was rushed to a hospital. However, he died in the hospital during treatment.

Police said they are probing the matter with the help of evidence collected from the site of the incident.

"Our investigation is on. We have got some special leads. We are trying to work out on the basis of those leads," Inspector General of Police Manoj Yadav said.

...
Tags: haryana, doctor, shot dead, rajiv gupta
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The Congress workers including party vice president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Security beefed up outside Sofitel hotel after Congress protest

‘As the newly purchased buses were manufactured in other states, they had Hindi stickers. However, we removed that before the buses are used by the public,’ Tamil Nadu transport department said in a press note. (Photo: ANI)

Outrage in TN after pictures of Hindi stickers in state buses go viral

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle for Monday. (Representational Images)

Cloudy sky, light rains keep mercury in check in Delhi

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. (Photo: File)

Infighting continues in party as Nirupam taunts Milind Deora on latter's resignation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: UNBEATABLE XI; Best players from the league stage of the tournament

An unbeatable dream-team of these players could defeat any other team. (Photo:AFP )
 

Kashmir's youngest trekker is three-year-old girl

(Photo: Representational video, AP)
 

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

"The pilot project (of CEIR) was carried out in Maharashtra," an official said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Abbas Ashraf: First youth to clinch Best International Look Award at Mr Asia contest

The Udhampur native has appealed to youngsters to participate in competitions to build confidence. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meghan Markle's father devastated; not invited for private royal ceremony

pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son along with other Royal members including Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Doctor in SUV shot dead by 3 masked men on bike in Haryana

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of the three bullets hit Gupta, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Andhra SBI cashier used Manager's key to steal Rs 20 lakh from lockers: Cops

According to the police, Rs 20.75 lakh in cash, 2,200 gram of gold worth Rs 61 lakh and a car worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from G Srinivas Rao, the cashier. (Representational Image)

Kerala priest held for sexually assaulting children

A 40-year-old Christian priest was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates of a boys’ home here, police said. (Representational Image)

Army dismantles hidden camp of Manipuri insurgent group NSCN(IM)

The weapons found by the raiding team included an American made M16 assault rifle with 125 rounds, one self-loading rifle with 26 rounds and some AK series assault rifles, apart from other ‘warlike stores’. (Photo: Twitter | @easterncomd)

Andhra: Police busts cricket betting racket; four held, cash recovered

A television, five mobile phones and Rs 26, 600 in cash were seized from the accused. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham