Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 07 Jul 2019 Doctor in SUV shot d ...
Nation, Crime

Doctor in SUV shot dead by 3 masked men on bike in Haryana

PTI
Published Jul 7, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2019, 4:45 pm IST
Following the incident, opposition Congress slammed the BJP government in the state, alleging that it failed to ensure safety of citizens.
Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of the three bullets hit Gupta, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of the three bullets hit Gupta, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Karnal: A 56-year-old doctor was shot dead by three men on a bike in Karnal, the Haryana Police said on Sunday.

Rajiv Gupta, who owned a hospital, was shot when he was going towards a market in his car on Saturday and he succumbed to injures at a hospital, police said.

 

Following the incident, opposition Congress slammed the BJP government in the state, alleging that it had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of the three bullets hit Gupta, police said.

Police said Gupta was attacked when he along with his driver were going towards Chaura Bazaar.

Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the matter, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said Sunday, asserting that those behind the incident will be nabbed soon.

Police have also detained several people in the case, the DGP said.

"Investigations are on and we have got some important leads which are being worked out. All possible angles are being looked into. We are pursuing the leads and are hopeful of success," Mr Yadava, who inspected the crime scene on Sunday, said. "First we have to find out who are the criminals . Our teams are working on it and we are trying our best," he aid, adding that the motive of the crime is still not clear.

The Karnal assembly segment is represented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and opposition parties slammed his government for the incident, claiming that the law and order has "collapsed" in the state.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at the BJP government in the state, accusing it of having "failed" in ensuring safety of people.

"Criminals are ruling the roost in Karnal and law and order situation has collapsed," Mr Surjewala tweeted.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has also condemned the incident.

...
Tags: haryana, doctor, shot dead, rajiv gupta
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: Representational video, AP)

Kashmir's youngest trekker is three-year-old girl

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mihan Reddy. (PhotoL PTI)

YSRCP govt asks Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his official residence

Deora had a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on June 26. (Photo: File)

After Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Congress General Secretary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

UP govt seeks report on fake degree row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

"The pilot project (of CEIR) was carried out in Maharashtra," an official said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Abbas Ashraf: First youth to clinch Best International Look Award at Mr Asia contest

The Udhampur native has appealed to youngsters to participate in competitions to build confidence. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meghan Markle's father devastated; not invited for private royal ceremony

pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son along with other Royal members including Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
 

Pamplona's famed running-of-the-bulls festival kick starts

Bullfights are protected under the Spanish Constitution as part of the country’s cultural heritage. (Photo: AP)
 

Harry and Meghan baptise Archie in a private service

The names of Archie's godparents were not released by Harry and Meghan and remain a mystery. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Andhra SBI cashier used Manager's key to steal Rs 20 lakh from lockers: Cops

According to the police, Rs 20.75 lakh in cash, 2,200 gram of gold worth Rs 61 lakh and a car worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from G Srinivas Rao, the cashier. (Representational Image)

Kerala priest held for sexually assaulting children

A 40-year-old Christian priest was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates of a boys’ home here, police said. (Representational Image)

Army dismantles hidden camp of Manipuri insurgent group NSCN(IM)

The weapons found by the raiding team included an American made M16 assault rifle with 125 rounds, one self-loading rifle with 26 rounds and some AK series assault rifles, apart from other ‘warlike stores’. (Photo: Twitter | @easterncomd)

Andhra: Police busts cricket betting racket; four held, cash recovered

A television, five mobile phones and Rs 26, 600 in cash were seized from the accused. (Photo: ANI)

NCP leader held in Gadchiroli Naxal attack, to be sacked by party

Fifteen policemen and a driver had lost their lives after their vehicle was ripped apart in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals in Gadchiroli. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham