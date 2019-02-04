search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Rajiv Saxena by another 4 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Feb 4, 2019, 5:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2019, 5:36 pm IST
The ED had been granted a 4 day custody of Rajiv Saxena on January 31 by Delhi’s Patiala Court.
He was arrested in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case that came to light recently. (Photo: ANI)
 He was arrested in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case that came to light recently. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala Court on Monday extends AgustaWestland co-accused, Dubai based businessman Rajiv Saxena’s Enforcement Directorate custody by four more days.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 had produced Rajiv Saxena, before Delhi’s Patiala House court. He was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

 

Rajiv Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, was picked up by Dubai authorities early on Wednesday, January 30, in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India last evening.

Enforcement Directorate seeks eight day remand of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.

Read: VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajiv Saxena to 4 day ED custody

The court had granted the Enforcement Directorate four days custody of Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman wanted in the VVIP chopper case. The ED sought eight days custody of Saxena before special judge Arvind Kumar, who allowed the agency to interrogate him for four days.

...
Tags: christian michel, agusta-westland, rajiv saxena, deepak talwar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel had set up the committee in July to monitor the cleaning of the river. (Photo: PTI)

Panel on Yamuna cleaning alleges response of UP authorities as 'unsatisfactory'

Pankaj Srivastava has been asked as a 'witness' for the recording of his statement in an old case of cheating of around Rs 45 lakhs. The case is related to the escape of an accused from the CBI custody in Howrah. (Photo: LinkedIn | @pankaj-srivastava-640b819)

Kolkata Police-CBI face-off: Police send summons to CBI joint director in fresh twist

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had last night summoned the state chief secretary and state director general of police and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata police-CBI face-off: West Bengal governor submits report to home ministry

On the sixth day of Hazare's fast, Thackeray met him at his protest site and extended full support to his agitation. (Photo: PTI)

Don't sacrifice life for 'useless' government: Raj Thackeray to Anna Hazare



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sandeep Patil's son Chirag Patil to play his father in Ranveer Singh's '83

Chirag Patil with his father and former cricketer Sandeep Patil. (Instagrammed by Reliance Entertainment)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Govt school teacher raped coworker after promising to marry her: Odisha cops

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused had been in a physical relationship with her for the past three years after promising to marry her, Inspector Nayak said. (Representional Image)

'Mummified' body found In Bhopal flat, locked for months

autopsy reports are awaited to find out the identity of the corpse and cause of death. (representative picture)

22-year-old Delhi man crushes friend to death, slits his throat, robs him

Farman, a resident of Haldauni in Noida, has been arrested. (Representational Photo)

Gurgaon man kills wife by stabbing her 40 times after claiming he was insulted

Police said the husband, Pankaj, and his co-worker, Naseem Ahmed (39), were arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly planning the murder of Vanshika (Representational Image)

Chennai: Engineering student falls from fourth floor

According to the police, S. Deepvaya, 18, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, was a first-year student in a private engineering college at Ramapuram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham