search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

VVIP Chopper case: Delhi court orders Rajeev Saxena to 4 day ED custody

PTI/ANI
Published Jan 31, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
ED seeks eight day remand of businessman Rajiv Saxena, accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.
Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)
 Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (white haired), also one of the accused in the same case was produced before the court. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday produced Rajeev Saxena, Dubai-based businessman wanted in VVIP choppers case, before Delhi’s Patiala House court.

Saxena is being produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

 

Rajeev Shamsher Bahadur Saxena, was picked up by Dubai authorities early Wednesday in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers money laundering case and deported to India last evening.

Enforcement Directorate seeks eight day remand of Dubai-based businessman Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in Agusta-Westland VVIP chopper case.

ED counsel DP Singh says, 'we are aware of his (Rajiv Saxena) health and medical issues, every possible need will be taken care of.'

Geeta Luthra, Counsel for accused Rajiv Saxena, in Court says' Manner in which he has been brought here is illegal and because the manner is illegal, the remand request automatically becomes incorrect.'

Rajiv Saxena, has been sent to 4 days of ED remand by Delhi's Patiala House Court.

ED produces lobbyist Deepak Talwar in Delhi court, seeks 14 days custody.

...
Tags: christian michel, agusta-westland, rajiv saxena, deepak talwar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Two members of the NSC resigned on January 28, saying that the government had withheld release of a key National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report. (Photo: File | PTI)

Unemployment on the rise due to Modi's 'pakodanomics': Kapil Sibal

The apex court said six months were given to Sahara by its last order to arrange the amount but what has transpired during the period has not inspired the confidence of the court. (Photo: PTI | File)

SC directs Sahara chief Subrata Roy to appear before it on Feb 28

It was alleged that the said act, ‘resulted in the loss of over Rs 111,44,35,066 to the government exchequer and unlawful gain to public servants and private individuals.’ (Photo: ANI | File)

ED conducts raids in 'memorials scam' case of UP during Mayawati's tenure

'NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster,' tweeted Gandhi. (Photo: File)

'NoMo Jobs,' Rahul taunts 'Fuhrer' Modi; BJP calls him 'myopic Mussolini'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Michael Vaughan takes jibe at Men in Blue's poor batting show, Indian fans bite back

Michael Vaughan, who is heavily active on social media, was left bewildered with Rohit Sharma-led India’s horrendous batting performance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika
 

NZ vs Ind: Talking points from 4th New Zealand-India ODI follwing the visitors' loss

After outplaying New Zealand in the first three ODIs to clinch the series, India suffered the same fate as the hosts after suffering a huge defeat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's what to expect from 2019-2020 interim budget

The government will unveil its budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Friday.
 

The incredible port-less Meizu Zero can be yours

The Meizu Zero makes use of capacitive panels on the sides as a substitute for physical buttons for the power and volume rockers.
 

Redmi Note 7 Pro to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

The Redmi Note 7 Pro could come with some amazing specifications. (Photo: Redmi Note 7)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Congress leader OM George on run after abusing minor

George is suspected to have crossed over to either Karnataka or Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image)

ED arrests Rajeev Saxena, Deepak Talwar after deportation from Dubai

Rajeev Saxena. (Photo: PTI)

CBI books HAL employees in Rs 13.28 crore fraud

The agency had carried out searches during which it found incriminating documents substantiating that the alleged fraud was going on for long in the government-run institute. (Photo: File)

‘Don't play around with the law’: SC to Karti Chidambaram

Karti has sought permission to travel abroad from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31 for international tennis matches. (Photo: PTI | File)

Noida: Cop, 3 journalists arrested over bribery, extortion charges

According to charges, the accused were arrested for extorting money from call centre owner for removing his name from an FIR, which was registered against him in November last year. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham