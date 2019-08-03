Nation Crime 03 Aug 2019 Unnao rape case: CBI ...
Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, in the Raebareli accident case.
CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)
 CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday sent the truck driver and cleaner involved in the July 28 Raebareli accident case to three days of CBI remand.

Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, in the Raebareli accident case.

 

Read | Unnao truck owner says he blackened plates as he was behind on EMIs

The development comes a day after a Lucknow court gave one-day transit remand to CBI, hence allowing the probe agency to shift them to the national capital.

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla.

On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday after which the investigative agency registered a case in connection with the rape survivor's accident in Raebareli.

Sengar had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, unnao rape survivor accident case, kuldeep sengar, cbi, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


