AP Intermediate Exam Results Declared

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education has released the Intermediate Public Examinations-March 2024, results here on Friday.

The BIE secretary Saurabh Gaur releasing the results said that the first year students registered pass percentage of 67 while the second year students got 78 in the general category. Out of 4.61 lakh students appeared for the first IPE examination, 3.10 lakh passed while out of 3.93 lakh students appeared, only 3.06 lakh students passed the exams.



Girls outscored the boys in the second year in pass percentage by registered 81 followed by boys with 75%. In the first year also, girls performed well with 71 pass percentage against 64% by the boys. With regard to districts which scored highest and lowest in the overall pass percentage in the first year, Krishna with highest of 84% while lowest scored by ASR with 48%. In the second year, Krishna registered the highest pass percentage of 90% while Chittoor with lowest at 63%.



The BIE permits recouping and supply of scanned copies-cum-reverification of answer scripts for both first and second year from April 18 to 24.



Supplementary examination will be held from May 24 to June 1 for theory and last date for payment of examination fee for Intermediate Public Examinations Supplementary Examination at college level from April 18 to 24.

