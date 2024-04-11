Top
AP Inter Results: Where to Check

DC Correspondent
11 April 2024 10:28 AM GMT
AP Inter Results: Where to Check
AP Inter Results to be Declared Tomorrow. (Representational Image)

AAmaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) will release the Intermediate exam results 2024 tomorrow, April 12.

The intermediate first and second year results will be announced at the board's office at 11 AM tomorrow, a notice from the Secretary said.

A total of 5,17,617 first year and 5,35,056 second year students including regular and vocational had appeared for the exams.

Click here to check results.


