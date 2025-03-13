Airtel Employee’s Refusal to Speak Marathi Sparks Controversy in Mumbai

An Airtel employee in Mumbai recently went viral on social media after a video surfaced showing her refusing to communicate with a customer in Marathi. The incident has sparked a controversy, especially in light of recent discussions around the importance of the Marathi language in the state.

एअरटेल प्रशासनाने नोंद घेऊन कर्मचाऱ्यांना मराठी भाषेचं महत्त्व समजावून सांगावं. महाराष्ट्रात एअरटेल चे असंख्य मराठी ग्राहक आहेत ते कायम ठेवायचे असतील तर योग्य पाउलं उचला नाहीतर मुंबईत एअरटेल ची गॅलरी दिसणार नाही. इतर भाषेचा विरोध नाही पण मराठी भाषिक ८०% कर्मचारी असायलाच हवे.… pic.twitter.com/xRBO2nSzqh — Akhil Chitre अखिल चित्रे (@akhil1485) March 11, 2025

In the video, which was posted by the customer, Akhil Chitre, the employee is seen responding to a complaint. When the customer requests her to speak in Marathi, she replies, "Why should I speak in Marathi? Where is it written that I must speak Marathi in Maharashtra? You should speak to me properly." The exchange quickly escalates when she adds, "Marathi is not important to me. We live in Hindustan, and anyone can use any language."

The incident has drawn widespread attention, with many social media users expressing their anger and disappointment. Some people feel that the employee's refusal to speak in Marathi is disrespectful to the local culture and language, especially after the Maharashtra government recently passed a resolution mandating the use of Marathi in government offices. Under this resolution, non-compliance is reportedly subject to penalties. While the employee’s comments have received backlash, there are also some who believe that language preference should be a personal choice. They argue that everyone should be free to communicate in the language they are most comfortable with, as long as basic communication is maintained. The controversy has ignited a debate on the role of regional languages in India’s diverse linguistic landscape. As the issue continues to garner attention, it remains to be seen how Airtel and other corporate entities address language preferences in customer service.



