Live Updates: Israel Targets Iran's Defense Ministry Headquarters
The simultaneous strikes represented the latest salvo since a surprise attack by Israel two days earlier aimed at decimating Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme
The simultaneous strikes represented the latest salvo since a surprise attack by Israel two days earlier aimed at decimating Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.
New explosions boomed across Tehran as Iranian missiles entered Israel’s skies in an attack that Israeli emergency officials said killed four people in an apartment building in the Galilee region. Casualty figures weren’t immediately available in Iran, where Israel targeted its Defense Ministry headquarters in Tehran as well as sites that it alleged were associated with the country's nuclear program. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed that Iranian missiles targeted fuel production facilities for Israeli fighter jets, something not acknowledged by Israel.
Amid the continued conflict, planned negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program were cancelled, throwing into question when and how an end to the fighting could come.
“Tehran is burning," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on social media.
Both Israel’s military and Iran state television announced the latest round of Iranian missiles as explosions were heard near midnight, while the Israeli security cabinet met.
Israel's ongoing strikes across Iran have left the country's surviving leadership with the difficult decision of whether to plunge deeper into conflict with Israel’s more powerful forces or seek a diplomatic route.
Urgent calls to deescalate World leaders made urgent calls to deescalate and avoid all-out war. The attack on nuclear sites set a “dangerous precedent,” China's foreign minister said. The region is already on edge as Israel makes a new push to eliminate the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas in Gaza after 20 months of fighting.
Israel — widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East — said its hundreds of strikes on Iran over the past two days have killed a number of top generals, nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s U.N. ambassador has said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.
U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have repeatedly said Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon before Israel unleashed its campaign of airstrikes targeting Iran beginning Friday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program his top priority, said Israel's strikes so far are "nothing compared to what they will feel under the sway of our forces in the coming days.”
In what could be another escalation if confirmed, semiofficial Iranian news agencies reported an Israeli drone struck and caused a “strong explosion” at an Iranian natural-gas processing plant. It would be the first Israeli attack on Iran’s oil and natural gas industry. Israel's military did not immediately comment.
The extent of damage at the South Pars natural gas field was not immediately clear. Such sites have air defense systems around them, which Israel has been targeting.
Iran calls nuclear talks ‘unjustifiable’ The sixth round of U.S.-Iran indirect talks on Sunday over Iran ’s nuclear program will not take place, mediator Oman said. “We remain committed to talks and hope the Iranians will come to the table soon,” said a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss diplomacy.
Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, and U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran was not actively pursuing the bomb. But its uranium enrichment has reached near weapons-grade levels, and on Thursday, the U.N.’s atomic watchdog censured Iran for not complying with obligations meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran’s top diplomat said Saturday the nuclear talks were “unjustifiable” after Israel's strikes. Abbas Araghchi's comments came during a call with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat.
The Israeli airstrikes were the “result of the direct support by Washington,” Araghchi said in a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency. The U.S. has said it isn’t part of the strikes.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to reach a deal with the U.S. on its nuclear program, adding that "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left.”
US helps to shoot down Iranian missiles Iran launched its first waves of missiles at Israel late Friday and early Saturday. The attacks killed at least three people and wounded 174, two of them seriously, Israel said. The military said seven soldiers were lightly wounded when a missile hit central Israel, without specifying where.
U.S. ground-based air defense systems in the region were helping to shoot down Iranian missiles, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the measures.
Israel’s main international airport said it will remain closed until further notice.
‘More than a few weeks’ to repair nuclear facilities Israel attacked Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz. Satellite photos analyzed by AP show extensive damage there. The images shot Saturday by Planet Labs PBC show multiple buildings damaged or destroyed. The structures hit include buildings identified by experts as supplying power to the facility.
U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi told the Security Council that the above-ground section of the Natanz facility was destroyed. The main centrifuge facility underground did not appear to have been hit, but the loss of power could have damaged infrastructure there, he said.
Israel said it also struck a nuclear research facility in Isfahan, including “infrastructure for enriched uranium conversion,” and said it destroyed dozens of radar installations and surface-to-air missile launchers in western Iran. Iran confirmed the strike at Isfahan.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said four “critical buildings” at the Isfahan site were damaged, including its uranium conversion facility. “As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected,” it added.
An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with official procedures, said that according to the army's initial assessment “it will take much more than a few weeks” for Iran to repair the damage to the Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites. The official said the army had “concrete intelligence that production in Isfahan was for military purposes.”
Israel denied it had struck the nuclear enrichment facility in Fordo, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Tehran.
Among those killed were three of Iran’s top military leaders: one who oversaw the entire armed forces, Gen. Mohammad Bagheri; one who led the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard , Gen. Hossein Salami; and the head of the Guard’s aerospace division, which oversees its arsenal of ballistic missile program, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh. On Saturday, Khamenei named a new leader for the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division: Gen. Majid Mousavi.
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2025 5:48 PM IST
India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Iran Amid Israel's Strikes
Amid Israel’s strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme, the Indian Embassy in Iran has issued emergency contact numbers (+98 9128109115; +98 9128109109) and advised Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow safety protocols, and stay updated through the embassy's social media accounts.
- 14 Jun 2025 5:03 PM IST
Unite For Freedom From Evil And Oppressive Regime: Israel PM Netanyahu Tells Iranians
Unite For Freedom From Evil And Oppressive Regime: Israel PM Netanyahu Tells Iranians
Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the people of Iran to unite and stand up for their freedom from what he described as an "evil and oppressive regime."While addressing the people of Iran on Saturday, Netanyahu stated that the goal of Israel's ongoing military campaign, 'Operation Rising Lion,' is to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threat faced by Israel. He said, "Tonight I wish to speak to you, the proud people of Iran. We're in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion. The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for nearly 50 years, threatens to destroy my country, the State of Israel. The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat to Israel."
He emphasised that Israel has eliminated top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists and hit a large portion of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal. Netanyahu also stated that Iran and Israel have been great friends since the days of Cyrus.
"And as we achieve our objectives, we're also clearing the path for you to achieve your objective, which is freedom. In the past 24 hours, we've taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility, and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way. The regime doesn't know what hit them. They don't know what will hit them. The nations of Iran and Israel have been great since the days of Cyrus the Great," he added.Calling on the people of Iran to stand against "evil and oppressive regime," Netanyahu said, "The time has come for you to unite, Iran, your flag and your historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from an evil and an oppressive regime. It has never been weaker. This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard. Woman, Life, Freedom - Zan, Zendegi, Azadi.
"He reiterated that Israel's conflict is not with the Iranian people. "As I said yesterday and many times before, Israel's fight is not with you. It's not with you, the brave people of Iran, whom we respect and admire. Our fight is with our common enemy, a murderous regime that both oppresses you and impoverishes you. Brave people of Iran, your light will defeat the darkness. I am with you. The people of Israel are with you," he said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.
"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.
"The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs."In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel. Khamenei said that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces.In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."He said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel. He stated, "Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed."Khamenei said that their armed forces will act fiercely against Israel. "This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy. The Iranian people are with us. They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God. Let the dear Iranian nation know this, be certain and assured that every effort will be made in this regard," he stated in a series of posts. — ANI
- 14 Jun 2025 4:31 PM IST
Iran says Israel kills 3 more nuclear scientists, toll rises to 9
Iran's state television reported Saturday that Israel has killed three additional Iranian nuclear scientists — Ali Bekaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeed Borji — raising the total number of scientists slain in recent Israeli attacks to nine. Earlier, Iranian media had confirmed six deaths from previous strikes.
- 14 Jun 2025 4:17 PM IST
Pope Calls For Responsibility And Reason From Israel, Iran
Pope Calls For Responsibility And Reason From Israel, Iran
VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV on Saturday called on Israel and Iran to show responsibility and reason, as the two arch-foes clashed in their largest conflict.
"The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated at such a delicate moment. I wish to forcefully renew an appeal for responsibility and reason," the pope said in a statement.
"The commitment to build a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through a respectful meeting and sincere dialogue," he said. "No-one should ever threaten the existence of the other."
"It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all!"
- 14 Jun 2025 3:07 PM IST
Israeli Defence Minister warns: Tehran will burn if Iran fires more missiles
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a strong warning to Iran, saying Tehran will face severe consequences if it continues missile attacks against Israel. “The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage, bringing about a reality in which they, and especially Tehran’s residents, will pay a heavy price for the flagrant harm inflicted upon Israel's citizens,” Katz said. He added, “If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn.” The warning comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations following recent escalations.
- 14 Jun 2025 1:37 PM IST
Two More Iranian Generals Killed in Israeli Strikes
Iranian state TV on Saturday confirmed that two more senior generals, Gen. Gholamreza Mehrabi and Gen. Mehdi Rabbani, were killed in Israeli strikes, which have already claimed multiple top officials, including Iran's army chief of staff and head of the Revolutionary Guard.
- 14 Jun 2025 12:03 PM ISTIsrael army says struck Iran 'defence arrays' in Tehran area
The Israeli military said Saturday its air force targeted Iran's air defences with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area overnight. "Overnight, the IAF struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missile infrastructure, as part of the effort to damage the Iranian regime's aerial defence capabilities in the area of Tehran," the military said in a statement.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:54 AM ISTIsraelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran - Israel Defense Forces
- 14 Jun 2025 11:51 AM ISTIAEA confirms internal contamination at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility after Israeli strikes