Live Updates: Iran Fires More Missiles at Israel After Israeli Military Continues Strikes
The countries have been trading blows a day after Israel's blistering attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites
Israel said hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear programme, in addition to several top generals. Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.
The US and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran's nuclear programme on Sunday in Oman, but Oman's foreign minister said that the meeting was cancelled after Israel's strikes on Iran.
First responders search for survivors after Tel Aviv missile strike
First responders were looking for survivors and clearing the remnants of a missile that fell on a neighborhood outside of Tel Aviv early Sunday morning.
An AP reporter saw streets lined with damaged and destroyed buildings, bombed out cars and shards of glass.
Responders used a drone to look for survivors in areas that were too hard to access. Some people were fleeing the area with their belongings in suitcases.
Israeli military says it targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters
The Israeli military said early Sunday it targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran.
Israel's military also said it targeted sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear programme around Tehran.
It alleged the sites were "related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project."
US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have repeatedly said Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon before Israel unleashed its campaign of airstrikes targeting Iran beginning Friday.
Israel announces more missiles incoming from Iran
Israel's military says the latest missiles from Iran are incoming, and explosions are heard overhead in parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv.
Drones launched toward base housing US forces in Iraq shot down
Three drones were launched toward a base housing U.S. forces in Iraq following Israel's strikes on Iran, a US military official and a second U.S. official said Saturday.
Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The drones were shot down, the officials said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq.
Also Saturday, for the second day, supporters of armed factions in Iraq demonstrated in central Baghdad to denounce the Israeli bombing of Iran. The protesters did not attempt to breach the heavily fortified Green Zone where the U.S. Embassy is located.
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2025 9:47 AM ISTIran launched a second round of missiles against Israel late Saturday as Israel's military kept up attacks in Iran following earlier strikes that targeted nuclear and military sites. They also killed key leaders in the country's governing theocracy.
- 15 Jun 2025 8:00 AM ISTIsraeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran, the Iranian oil ministry said Sunday, shortly after Iran announced the launch of a new wave of strikes against Israel. According to the oil ministry, the oil depots at Shahran northwest of Tehran and another reservoir south of the city were hit.
- 14 Jun 2025 5:48 PM IST
India Issues Advisory for Nationals in Iran Amid Israel's Strikes
Amid Israel’s strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme, the Indian Embassy in Iran has issued emergency contact numbers (+98 9128109115; +98 9128109109) and advised Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow safety protocols, and stay updated through the embassy's social media accounts.
- 14 Jun 2025 5:03 PM IST
Unite For Freedom From Evil And Oppressive Regime: Israel PM Netanyahu Tells Iranians
Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the people of Iran to unite and stand up for their freedom from what he described as an "evil and oppressive regime."While addressing the people of Iran on Saturday, Netanyahu stated that the goal of Israel's ongoing military campaign, 'Operation Rising Lion,' is to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threat faced by Israel. He said, "Tonight I wish to speak to you, the proud people of Iran. We're in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion. The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for nearly 50 years, threatens to destroy my country, the State of Israel. The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat to Israel."
He emphasised that Israel has eliminated top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists and hit a large portion of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal. Netanyahu also stated that Iran and Israel have been great friends since the days of Cyrus.
"And as we achieve our objectives, we're also clearing the path for you to achieve your objective, which is freedom. In the past 24 hours, we've taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility, and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way. The regime doesn't know what hit them. They don't know what will hit them. The nations of Iran and Israel have been great since the days of Cyrus the Great," he added.Calling on the people of Iran to stand against "evil and oppressive regime," Netanyahu said, "The time has come for you to unite, Iran, your flag and your historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from an evil and an oppressive regime. It has never been weaker. This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard. Woman, Life, Freedom - Zan, Zendegi, Azadi.
"He reiterated that Israel's conflict is not with the Iranian people. "As I said yesterday and many times before, Israel's fight is not with you. It's not with you, the brave people of Iran, whom we respect and admire. Our fight is with our common enemy, a murderous regime that both oppresses you and impoverishes you. Brave people of Iran, your light will defeat the darkness. I am with you. The people of Israel are with you," he said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.
"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.
"The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs."In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel. Khamenei said that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces.In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."He said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel. He stated, "Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed."Khamenei said that their armed forces will act fiercely against Israel. "This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy. The Iranian people are with us. They support the Armed Forces, and the Islamic Republic will triumph over the Zionist regime, by the will of God. Let the dear Iranian nation know this, be certain and assured that every effort will be made in this regard," he stated in a series of posts. — ANI
- 14 Jun 2025 4:31 PM IST
Iran says Israel kills 3 more nuclear scientists, toll rises to 9
Iran's state television reported Saturday that Israel has killed three additional Iranian nuclear scientists — Ali Bekaei Karimi, Mansour Asgari, and Saeed Borji — raising the total number of scientists slain in recent Israeli attacks to nine. Earlier, Iranian media had confirmed six deaths from previous strikes.
- 14 Jun 2025 4:17 PM IST
Pope Calls For Responsibility And Reason From Israel, Iran
VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV on Saturday called on Israel and Iran to show responsibility and reason, as the two arch-foes clashed in their largest conflict.
"The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated at such a delicate moment. I wish to forcefully renew an appeal for responsibility and reason," the pope said in a statement.
"The commitment to build a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through a respectful meeting and sincere dialogue," he said. "No-one should ever threaten the existence of the other."
"It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all!"
- 14 Jun 2025 3:07 PM IST
Israeli Defence Minister warns: Tehran will burn if Iran fires more missiles
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a strong warning to Iran, saying Tehran will face severe consequences if it continues missile attacks against Israel. “The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage, bringing about a reality in which they, and especially Tehran’s residents, will pay a heavy price for the flagrant harm inflicted upon Israel's citizens,” Katz said. He added, “If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn.” The warning comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations following recent escalations.
- 14 Jun 2025 1:37 PM IST
Two More Iranian Generals Killed in Israeli Strikes
Iranian state TV on Saturday confirmed that two more senior generals, Gen. Gholamreza Mehrabi and Gen. Mehdi Rabbani, were killed in Israeli strikes, which have already claimed multiple top officials, including Iran's army chief of staff and head of the Revolutionary Guard.
- 14 Jun 2025 12:03 PM ISTIsrael army says struck Iran 'defence arrays' in Tehran area
The Israeli military said Saturday its air force targeted Iran's air defences with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area overnight. "Overnight, the IAF struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missile infrastructure, as part of the effort to damage the Iranian regime's aerial defence capabilities in the area of Tehran," the military said in a statement.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:54 AM ISTIsraelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran - Israel Defense Forces