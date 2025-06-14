Live Updates: Iran Fires More Missiles at Israel After Israeli Military Continues Strikes

Jerusalem: Iran launched a second round of missiles against Israel late Saturday as Israel's military kept up attacks in Iran following earlier strikes that targeted nuclear and military sites. They also killed key leaders in the country's governing theocracy.



Israel said hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear programme, in addition to several top generals. Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.



The US and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran's nuclear programme on Sunday in Oman, but Oman's foreign minister said that the meeting was cancelled after Israel's strikes on Iran.



First responders search for survivors after Tel Aviv missile strike



First responders were looking for survivors and clearing the remnants of a missile that fell on a neighborhood outside of Tel Aviv early Sunday morning.



An AP reporter saw streets lined with damaged and destroyed buildings, bombed out cars and shards of glass.



Responders used a drone to look for survivors in areas that were too hard to access. Some people were fleeing the area with their belongings in suitcases.



Israeli military says it targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters



The Israeli military said early Sunday it targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran.



Israel's military also said it targeted sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear programme around Tehran.



It alleged the sites were "related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project."



US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have repeatedly said Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon before Israel unleashed its campaign of airstrikes targeting Iran beginning Friday.



Israel announces more missiles incoming from Iran



Israel's military says the latest missiles from Iran are incoming, and explosions are heard overhead in parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Iran launched a second round of missiles against Israel late Saturday as Israel's military kept up attacks in Iran following earlier strikes that targeted nuclear and military sites. They also killed key leaders in the country's governing theocracy.Israel said hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran's nuclear programme, in addition to several top generals. Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.The US and Iran had been scheduled to hold their sixth round of indirect talks over Iran's nuclear programme on Sunday in Oman, but Oman's foreign minister said that the meeting was cancelled after Israel's strikes on Iran.First responders search for survivors after Tel Aviv missile strikeFirst responders were looking for survivors and clearing the remnants of a missile that fell on a neighborhood outside of Tel Aviv early Sunday morning.An AP reporter saw streets lined with damaged and destroyed buildings, bombed out cars and shards of glass.Responders used a drone to look for survivors in areas that were too hard to access. Some people were fleeing the area with their belongings in suitcases.The Israeli military said early Sunday it targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran.Israel's military also said it targeted sites it alleged were associated with Iran's nuclear programme around Tehran.It alleged the sites were "related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project."US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency have repeatedly said Iran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon before Israel unleashed its campaign of airstrikes targeting Iran beginning Friday.Israel announces more missiles incoming from IranIsrael's military says the latest missiles from Iran are incoming, and explosions are heard overhead in parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Iran state television has announced the latest missile barrage.







Drones launched toward base housing US forces in Iraq shot down



Three drones were launched toward a base housing U.S. forces in Iraq following Israel's strikes on Iran, a US military official and a second U.S. official said Saturday.



Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.



The drones were shot down, the officials said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq.

The countries have been trading blows a day after Israel's blistering attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites.Drones launched toward base housing US forces in Iraq shot downThree drones were launched toward a base housing U.S. forces in Iraq following Israel's strikes on Iran, a US military official and a second U.S. official said Saturday.Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.The drones were shot down, the officials said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq.

A network of powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq has remained mostly quiet amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. In the past, the militias had periodically attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for Washington's support for Israel in its war against the Iran-allied Hamas militant group in Gaza.



Also Saturday, for the second day, supporters of armed factions in Iraq demonstrated in central Baghdad to denounce the Israeli bombing of Iran. The protesters did not attempt to breach the heavily fortified Green Zone where the U.S. Embassy is located.