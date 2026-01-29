Pune: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his ‘Antim Yatra’ today. The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar’s image and a board reading “Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein” (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).

The funeral procession for Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM. It will pass through the city to allow people to pay their respects and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground, where the funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 AM.

Hours ahead of the procession, crowds of party workers and supporters gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Hospital in Baramati, where Pawar’s mortal remains were kept before being taken to his residence.

A teary-eyed party worker, Chandrashekar Patil, mourned Ajit Dada’s death and reflected on the Deputy CM’s hardworking routine. “Who will we go to now? The elder person of this family has left, who will guide us now? Everyone has been mourning his death since morning. It’s extremely unfortunate. He used to wake up at 5 AM, listen to people’s grievances and continue with his working schedule,” Patil said, breaking into tears.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Ajit Pawar’s Baramati residence on Wednesday to offer condolences to the grieving family following his demise.

Furthermore, the postmortem examinations of pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, who also died in the Baramati plane crash, have been completed. Their mortal remains were handed over to their families after the examinations conducted at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati.