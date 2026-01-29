LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Mortal Remains to be Carried in Rath
Pune: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his ‘Antim Yatra’ today. The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar’s image and a board reading “Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein” (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).
The funeral procession for Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister (non-consecutively) will start from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM. It will pass through the city to allow people to pay their respects and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground, where the funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 AM.
Hours ahead of the procession, crowds of party workers and supporters gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Hospital in Baramati, where Pawar’s mortal remains were kept before being taken to his residence.
A teary-eyed party worker, Chandrashekar Patil, mourned Ajit Dada’s death and reflected on the Deputy CM’s hardworking routine. “Who will we go to now? The elder person of this family has left, who will guide us now? Everyone has been mourning his death since morning. It’s extremely unfortunate. He used to wake up at 5 AM, listen to people’s grievances and continue with his working schedule,” Patil said, breaking into tears.
Furthermore, the postmortem examinations of pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor, co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, and flight attendant Pinky Mali, who also died in the Baramati plane crash, have been completed. Their mortal remains were handed over to their families after the examinations conducted at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati.
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2026 8:28 AM IST
- 29 Jan 2026 7:31 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar's Baramati residence to offer condolences to his family following his demise.
- 29 Jan 2026 7:26 AM IST
Baramati, Maharashtra | Preparations for the funeral of NCP Chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.
- 29 Jan 2026 7:24 AM ISTMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mortal remains were brought to an educational institute in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday evening amid outpouring of emotions as grief-stricken NCP workers and local residents shouted slogans hailing the late leader. Slogans like 'Ajit dada amar rahe" and "Ajit dada parat ya" (long live Ajit dada, Ajit dada come back) reverberated the air as the mortal remains were brought to the premises of the Vidya Pratishtan in his home turf of Baramati to allow people to pay their last respects to the NCP president.
- 29 Jan 2026 7:03 AM IST
Former Indian Air Force pilot Captain (Retd) Ehsan Khalid stated that the fatal Baramati charter plane crash, which claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, could have resulted from a combination of factors, including adverse weather conditions, technical issues or pilot judgment error.
- 29 Jan 2026 6:40 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde decried politics over the death of his cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar and said the cause of the aircraft crash that killed the latter and four others was under investigation. He insisted that no one should spread rumours or give a different colour to this sensitive and tragic incident.
- 29 Jan 2026 6:38 AM IST
Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in connection with the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday, an official said.