LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Mortal Remains Brought to Katewadi
Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out
Baramati: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were brought to his residence in Katewadi on Thursday ahead of his last rites. Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who lost his life in a plane crash on January 28 morning.
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar expressed deep grief over the tragedy, calling it an extremely unfortunate incident. He said Pawar was a disciplined leader who began his day early and had complete command over the administration.
“It is a very unfortunate incident, and everyone is grieving and remembering Ajit Dada. He was a very disciplined person, and he used to start his day very early. He had absolute control over the administration. He was very good at heart, which is why he loved everyone, and everyone loved him. The whole of Maharashtra is in deep sorrow today. No politics should be done at a time like this,” Kesarkar told ANI.
Kesarkar also recalled his association with Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, noting that he began his political career in the Congress alongside Pawar before joining the NCP after its formation. He added that Sharad Pawar had been an inspiration and that Ajit Pawar was deeply respected by party members.
The funeral procession for Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister (non-consecutively) will begin from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM. It will pass through the city to allow people to pay their respects and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground, where the funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 AM.
The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his ‘Antim Yatra’. The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar’s image and a board reading “Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein” (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).
Live Updates
- 29 Jan 2026 9:46 AM IST
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM and his nephew, Ajit Pawar
- 29 Jan 2026 9:44 AM IST
Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and Congress MP Praniti Shinde arrive at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
- 29 Jan 2026 9:41 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, highlighting his influence and contribution to the State's politics. In its editorial, Saamana described Ajit Pawar as a natural leader who demonstrated independent leadership despite working under his uncle Sharad Pawar's shadow. It said his sudden death was a cruel blow to Maharashtra, robbing the State of a strong and large-hearted leader. The editorial noted that Ajit Pawar was constantly on the move and deeply engaged in public life.
- 29 Jan 2026 9:17 AM IST
Emotional supporter breaks down in tears while paying tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away yesterday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed in Baramati, claiming the lives of all those on board.
- 29 Jan 2026 9:13 AM IST
CRPF and Police have been deployed for crowd management as a massive crowd gathers at Vidya Pratishthan ground ahead of Ajit Pawar's last rites.
- 29 Jan 2026 9:12 AM IST
Supporter mourns the demise of NCP Chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away yesterday after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed in Baramati.
- 29 Jan 2026 9:02 AM IST
The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, killed in a plane crash, will be held with full state honours on Thursday at Baramati in Pune district.Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be among the leaders present at the funeral, his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said.The last rites of Pawar would be performed at the sports ground of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati in Pune district around 11 am.