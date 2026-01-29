LIVE: Ajit Pawar's Mortal Remains Brought to Katewadi

Baramati: The mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were brought to his residence in Katewadi on Thursday ahead of his last rites. Funeral preparations are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, who lost his life in a plane crash on January 28 morning.

Supporters of NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gathered outside Ahilyabai Holkar Government Medical College to pay their final respects as his mortal remains were taken out.

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar expressed deep grief over the tragedy, calling it an extremely unfortunate incident. He said Pawar was a disciplined leader who began his day early and had complete command over the administration.

“It is a very unfortunate incident, and everyone is grieving and remembering Ajit Dada. He was a very disciplined person, and he used to start his day very early. He had absolute control over the administration. He was very good at heart, which is why he loved everyone, and everyone loved him. The whole of Maharashtra is in deep sorrow today. No politics should be done at a time like this,” Kesarkar told ANI.

Kesarkar also recalled his association with Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, noting that he began his political career in the Congress alongside Pawar before joining the NCP after its formation. He added that Sharad Pawar had been an inspiration and that Ajit Pawar was deeply respected by party members.

The funeral procession for Maharashtra’s longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister (non-consecutively) will begin from the Vidya Pratishthan campus (Gadima) at 9 AM. It will pass through the city to allow people to pay their respects and culminate at the Vidya Pratishthan Ground, where the funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 AM.

The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be carried in a decorated rath for his ‘Antim Yatra’. The chariot is adorned with flowers, featuring Pawar’s image and a board reading “Swargiya Ajitdada Pawar amar rahein” (Long live Ajit Dada Pawar).