Aligning with Nature, Awakening Inner Strength: Navami Detox at Lifeyoga

Dr. Tanu Singh, PhD in Ayurveda and founder of Lifeyoga, redefines detox as a seasonal reset rooted in India’s deepest traditions. With Navami Detox 3.0, she bridges ancient rhythms and modern wellness, helping people align body, mind, and spirit.

If our bodies had their own calendar, what would September stand for?

Our bodies, much like nature, follow a cycle. However, with sudden seasonal changes, many people often experience illness. Each transition requires time for adaptation to the new environment, serving as a period for resetting and repairing in preparation for the upcoming weather. Navratri signifies the beginning of Shukla Paksha, symbolizing growth, light, and positivity. All Hindu festivals are aligned with specific lunar phases, as it is believed that cosmic energy is more attuned during these times. During these nine days, the moon's energy facilitates internal purification, providing an opportunity for detoxification of the body, cleansing of the mind, and activation of the spirit. If we think of the moon as a clock, Navratri serves as an alarm, awakening us to our inner rhythm and connecting us with the divine feminine energy. This period encourages us to harmonize with nature and align our inner systems. It is a time for grounding, establishing discipline, and practicing self-control, as well as finding a balance between action and peace. Creative energy is awakened, and we find the courage to confront our truths, thus dispelling inner darkness. Your inner calendar doesn’t consist of specific dates; instead, it encompasses significant turning points, with Navratri representing a sacred transformation in your inner year. This festival is not merely an event but an initiation—a shared cycle that empowers your soul and purifies your inner strength.

Working with diplomats across Asia — what did that teach you about wellness as a universal practice?