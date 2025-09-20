Aligning with Nature, Awakening Inner Strength: Navami Detox at Lifeyoga
Dr. Tanu Singh, whose work spans embassies, diplomats, and diverse communities across Asia, brings this wisdom into Navami Detox 3.0 at Lifeyoga.
Dr. Tanu Singh, PhD in Ayurveda and founder of Lifeyoga, redefines detox as a seasonal reset rooted in India’s deepest traditions. With Navami Detox 3.0, she bridges ancient rhythms and modern wellness, helping people align body, mind, and spirit.
If our bodies had their own calendar, what would September stand for?
Our bodies, much like nature, follow a cycle. However, with sudden seasonal changes, many people often experience illness. Each transition requires time for adaptation to the new environment, serving as a period for resetting and repairing in preparation for the upcoming weather. Navratri signifies the beginning of Shukla Paksha, symbolizing growth, light, and positivity. All Hindu festivals are aligned with specific lunar phases, as it is believed that cosmic energy is more attuned during these times. During these nine days, the moon's energy facilitates internal purification, providing an opportunity for detoxification of the body, cleansing of the mind, and activation of the spirit. If we think of the moon as a clock, Navratri serves as an alarm, awakening us to our inner rhythm and connecting us with the divine feminine energy. This period encourages us to harmonize with nature and align our inner systems. It is a time for grounding, establishing discipline, and practicing self-control, as well as finding a balance between action and peace. Creative energy is awakened, and we find the courage to confront our truths, thus dispelling inner darkness. Your inner calendar doesn’t consist of specific dates; instead, it encompasses significant turning points, with Navratri representing a sacred transformation in your inner year. This festival is not merely an event but an initiation—a shared cycle that empowers your soul and purifies your inner strength.
Working with diplomats across Asia — what did that teach you about wellness as a universal practice?
In discussing wellness, it's important to recognize that people everywhere, including Asia and beyond, share a common desire for good health, meaningful relationships, prosperity, and peace of mind. Research indicates that those who spend time in nature tend to experience greater self-growth and personal development. Additionally, discipline and self-commitment play crucial roles in
achieving a holistic sense of wellness. Ultimately, true wellness encompasses a balanced approach to physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
In wellness, what does “luxury” truly mean to you?
For many people, wellness tends to align more with Rajasik energy, as it offers stimulation and engagement. However, I personally resonate more with the Sattvic quality. I find that environments rich in nature, with soothing natural sounds and a sense of harmony, truly enhance my well-being. It's in these serene spaces that I feel most balanced and at peace. In yogic philosophy, we identify three Gunas, or qualities, that influence our experiences:
Rajasik: This quality is characterized by activity, energy, and brightness. While it can create excitement and vibrancy, it can also lead to distraction and noise, sometimes overwhelming our senses.
Sattvic: In contrast, Sattvic qualities embody purity, calmness, and clarity. This state fosters balance and tranquility, promoting a sense of peace and well-being.
Tamasik: This quality represents dullness and darkness. It often pulls us down and can lead to a lack of motivation or clarity.
With Hilton’s Hyderabad resort, how will you weave Lifeyoga’s philosophyinto the guest experience?
In both of these spaces, you can truly feel a serene atmosphere that beautifully nurtures creativity. It's like a gentle invitation to find inner alignment,where the surrounding energy softly supports our creative expressions. This peaceful ambiance fosters both devotion and tranquility, offering a comforting refuge for the soul.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
