When you talk to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, who’s popularising yoga through retreats with his Akshar Yoga Kendraa, the first thing that strikes you is how lightly he holds the idea of “achievement.” When asked where his inspiration came from, especially at such a young age, he gently reminds us that the journey has only begun. “When you’re talking about achievement, we feel we just started and there is so much to do,” he says. “Himalaya is about when you achieve one mountain to another mountain. Achievements are like that.”

For him, the mountains are not merely geography – they are knowledge. “Himalaya is amazing. It’s about knowledge,” he explains. “When you are training with knowledge, it’s very easy to understand life, health, mental well-being, and the next shift. All these practices become easy when you are with the Himalayas.”

As the conversation turns to yoga’s global journey, he reflects on how it travelled the world before finding renewed respect in its own homeland. “Everything takes its own time,” he says. “We were under rule for hundreds of years. People needed to be comfortable with their basic needs. Once that is done, then you are bound to think something more. And that is what is happening with India now.”

According to him, the world cannot grow without India, and what India offers best is yoga. “Yoga is something which you can call real made in India,” he says. “People made it popular, which is very good, but the roots remain in India. Now when people are looking for advanced methods and techniques, they need to come back to India. India is ready.”

His own role in this readiness has involved innovation—always rooted in tradition but adapted to the needs of the present world. “Everything exists before our discovery. We give it as per time and circumstances,” he says. For those living fast, high-pressure lives, he created simple, accessible practices. “Healing walk… just two minutes walk and move and relax. You feel transformation immediately,” he says. He also talks about the Siddhaa Walk — the infinity, or “8” walk. “You do this for 10-15 minutes and you feel like you did a workout for half an hour.”

Retreats, too, have become a core part of his work, drawing people from all over the world. He recently did a 10-day yoga retreat in Rishikesh attended by close to 100 people from around the world. “The call is so much that every month we can do three events,” he smiles. But the reasons for choosing places like the Himalayas and Puri are deep and spiritual. “Talking about the Himalayas is different, but when you come to the Himalayas, you realise the power,” he says. “You take a dip in the Ganga and see the transformation. You go to Devprayag and after some time, your body becomes a meditative body. It happens naturally.”

Food, for him, is chemistry — and an essential part of this transformation. “Food for us is chemical. Right chemical is required in yogic and spiritual practices,” he explains. He has seen people with decades-old stomach issues heal 50–60% in just four or five days by simply changing their eating habits in the morning. “Right food goes in your body, your body will transform. Like giving water to a tree. If you know the right amount, the tree will grow naturally.”

Over the years, his retreats have evolved to honour the cultures of participants from across the world. “Earlier we gave what we had in mind,” he says. “Now we understand emotions. We know someone from Japan, how they pack their bags, how their journey happens. So we bring food from their country aligned with training. If you have the right food in front of you, you become happy. Fifty percent of the journey is taken care of.”



