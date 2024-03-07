Women’s Day Special Event at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Welcome March with a bright smile as Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad rolls out the red carpet to celebrate and honour its female patrons on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The best part? It’s not just a day, but a month-long affair! Yes, you read that right! A month filled with specially curated activities and offers.

Enjoy complimentary makeovers and skin consultations by Nykaa Luxe from March 1-31st. Perfect your brows, receive quick tips, and choose between a 15-minute express makeover or a lavish 30-minute full makeover. The skin experts will offer free consultations and help build a personalised skincare routine. Women can also discover the right scent with the fragrance experience.

Adding to the activities and all the fun will be an attractive photo booth at the mall’s March 8th where you can capture the memories through instant digital photos! Lastly, don’t forget to indulge in some retail therapy by shopping the new Spring-Summer collection at H&M, Shoppers Stop, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and other attractive brands.

Apart from the Women’s Day celebration, the mall is also starting something new - #BeFitWithInorbit, featuring fitness sessions for patrons. This month a free Zumba class is scheduled for March 24th 2024 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Earlier this week, the mall partnered with NGO Nirmaan to host a donation drive on February 28th where they donated pre-loved garments and toys to the underprivileged, benefiting more than 500 people.

Get ready for a fun-filled march and head to the Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad!