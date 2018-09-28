search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Viral and Trending

SC allows women to enter Sabarimala; these 4 temples still do not

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 28, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
SC ruled said banning entry of women into shrine is gender discrimination and practice violates rights of Hindu women.
Earlier, women said to be of menstrual age were restricted from entering the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa is believed to be a staunch celibate. (Photo: sabarimala.kerala.gov.in)
 Earlier, women said to be of menstrual age were restricted from entering the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa is believed to be a staunch celibate. (Photo: sabarimala.kerala.gov.in)

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra pronounced its judgment on the centuries-old prohibition on women entry to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala on Friday.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

 

Stating that relationship with God can't be defined by biology, the apex court, in a historic judgement on Friday lifted ban on women from entering renowned Sabarimala temple in Kerala.  

Earlier, women said to be of menstrual age were restricted from entering the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa is believed to be a staunch celibate.

While Sabarimala allows entry of women, there are temples in India that restrict entry of women into sanctum sanctorum still today.

Lord Kartikeya Temple, Pushkar: The ancient structure dates back to the 5th century BC. Located in the centr eof Pehowa in Kurukshetra distric of Haryana, the temple worships the brahmachari form of Lord Kartikeya.

There is a myth that the Lord curses women who enter the temple instead of blessing them. Thus, women are banned from entering the temple.

Ranakpur Temple, Rajasthan: The spectacular temple complex was built in the 15th century AD, asn is one of the five major pilgrimage site sof Jainism. Within this complex are a number of temples, some of which are didcated to the tirthankars. The temple houses 1444 carved white pillars, each unique in its design.

However, there are instructions when and how a woman can visit on a large board outside the temple. Again, menstruating women are asked to not enter th etemple. Furthermore, the temple requires women to cover their legs till below their knees and also has rules regarding western clothes.

Patbausi Satra, Assam: Located at a distance of 2km north of Barpeta town in Assam, the shrine was the abode of various Vaishnav gurus Shri Manta Sankardeva, Shri Madhavdeva and Shri Damodardeva who promoted Vaishanva faith. This temple too cites menstruation as the reason for banning women from temple premises. While in 2010, Assam Governor JB Patnaik managed to take 20 women to the temple, the stara eventually re-imposed the ban.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram: Considered the richest temple in the world, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple houses treasure vaults. When it comes to worship, the temple has a weird rule. Women devotees can worship the deity but shouldn't go inside the temple chambers. Women inventory officials too aren't allowed into the treasure vaults and a few years back, the temple authorities even restricted entry to a woman expert from the Archaeological Survey of India.

Tags: supreme court, sabarimala temple, lord ayyappa, sc restricts women ban in sabarimala, sabarimala verdict, temples banning women




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vimal Kumar lauds Saina for not letting relationship with P Kashyap affect her game

"I knew about their (Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap) relationship. One good thing about it is, Saina managed it very well. She did not get distracted with it. Her priority was sport and she gave hundred per cent to it," said Vimal Kumar. (Photo: Parupalli Kashyap Twitter / AFP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, telecast, timing and more

India are yet to lose a match in the tournament, having recently been involved in a thrilling tie against Afghanistan in what was MS Dhoni’s 200th ODI as skipper. (Photo: AP)
 

Pfizer's lung cancer drug gets FDA approval

Pfizer said it now has 11 approved cancer treatments across 19 indications.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes official

The device comes in four colour variants — Black, Red, Pink and Blue.
 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Viral and Trending

Playing the victim card!

In a post shared on Instagram Shilpa Shetty claimed to face a racist attack when her “almost empty” oversized duffle bag was not allowed as a part of the cabin luggage. But oversized bags, despite being full or half-empty are a big no-no. And therefore, rules have to be followed, regardless of one’s celebrity status.

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)

Cannibal woman who incited husband to murder waitress may have eaten 30 people

Most of these victims were women lured by the couple using online dating platforms (Photo: Pixabay)

Trailblazing Telugu Theatre

Artistes during the rehearsal of Prathapa Rudrama

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham