That Sinking Feeling In The Wellness Wave

It is no secret that India’s wellness wave is riding high. But so are ‘daily goal’ Instagram reels, fitness feeds, premium protein shake photo-ops, skyrocketing gym fees, and Pilates photo optics. Make a spot visit outside a Pilates studio or Yoga Hall in the posh pockets of Hyderabad (Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Mumbai (Malabar Hill, Bandra), and Delhi (Lutyens, Golf Links) and you will see serpentine queues outside the studio on weekends. The scene is the same everywhere: young professionals with fancy workout bags slung over their shoulders, protein smoothies in one hand, and expensive mobile phones in the other, waiting patiently. While some exchange notes on their “wellness goals” and “healthy bites”, there are those who indulge in photo bytes for Insta and FB fan-followings. For the uninitiated, a single workout session (45-50 minutes) can range between ₹500 to ₹2,000.

Self-care has turned into a public display of photo-ops, brand promos and instant validation in temperature-controlled halls and studios. Across metros, young Indians are spending more time, effort and money chasing unrealistic wellness goals, and aiming for it as the ultimate marker of lifestyle.

Double-Edged Sword

While the shift towards wellness seems positive, psychologists warn that the trend has also created new pressures and unrealistic, perfect body image goals. “People come to therapy feeling guilty that they’re not doing ‘enough’ self-care,” says Dr. Satish Nair, a psychologist based in Mumbai. “The idea that you must follow a perfect routine adds more stress, not less.”

For some, self-care has become another performance. The constant expectation to maintain a serene, aesthetically packaged life. The emphasis on appearance often overshadows the original purpose of the practice.

A Cultural Shift

India’s younger population has embraced the global wellness wave, but what makes it uniquely Indian today is the speed with which it has merged with social identity. Practices like yoga, skincare routines, meditation and healthy eating were earlier considered personal choices. Now, they serve as visual cues of stability, discipline and achievement. “When I post my self-care routine on Insta or FB, it feels like I’m keeping myself accountable,” says Bhavika (27), who works in finance in Mumbai. “But I won’t lie, it also feels good when people say, ‘Your morning routine is goals.’” Bhavika’s day begins at 6 am, not only because she wants to start early but also because the morning light is perfect to “create better videos.”

The Economy

India’s wellness market has surged into several thousand crores, with Pilates studios doubling, healthy cafés growing, and skincare and wellness brands hitting record sales. Meditation and sleep apps now compete for subscribers. “People will pay for anything that promises calm,” says Pune-based Jyoti Shinde. “Increasingly, it’s the places that look good online that thrive.”

The Cost Of it all

Modern self-care isn’t cheap. Premium cafés, niche workouts, skincare and mindfulness sessions make wellness accessible for some and aspirational for most. “It feels like self-care has been monetised,” says Atul Kumar, 25, from Hyderabad. “My mother’s self-care was a nap. Mine costs `2,000.”

New Status Symbol

“Wellness is not just health. It is identity,” explains Professor Nidhi Desai from a Mumbai-based social research institute. “When young people show self-care online, they are also signalling discipline, self-awareness and lifestyle alignment qualities that are admired today.”

Authentic Push-ups

Interestingly, a counter movement is also emerging. More young people have begun posting unedited glimpses of their days, messy rooms, undone routines, burnout, and low-energy weekends. Creators call it “honest wellness”. The idea is simple: self-care does not have to be beautiful to be real. It does not have to be photographed, timed or optimised. It can be as ordinary as sleeping in, taking a long shower, avoiding a stressful conversation or choosing rest over productivity.

Looks vs Health

Experts believe that while the aesthetic side of wellness will continue, the next wave may prioritise accessibility and simplicity. Affordable mental health support, community-based activities, nature-focused practices and offline hobbies could gain more cultural relevance. “True self-care is what helps you recover, not what helps you perform,” Dr. Nair adds.