Hyderabad Runs Bold for a Better Planet

Hyderabad embraced sustainability on the run with the Mindspace REIT EcoRun, a unique marathon that blended fitness with environmental action. Powered by Mindspace Business Parks REIT in association with Radio Mirchi, the event witnessed over 4,000 enthusiastic runners turning up at Mindspace Business Park, Madhapur, where both the start and finish lines were set. Athletes from across the country, including Rajasthan, Pondicherry, Madurai, and Tirunelveli, participated in the green-themed run.

More than just a race, the EcoRun promoted an eco-conscious movement, championing waste reduction, tree planting, and sustainable practices. Hyderabad came together, proving that change begins on the ground – or in this case, on the track – for a planet-first future.

The event was flagged off by notable dignitaries. The 21K run was inaugurated by Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of TSIIC, while the 10K run was flagged off by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (ITE&C), alongside Shrawan Kumar Gone, COO of AP & Telangana, K Raheja Corp. They highlighted the critical need for sustainability in everyday life. Adding to the high-energy atmosphere were RJ Swathi and RJ Gaurika from Radio Mirchi, who kept the participants motivated, while actors Chandini Chowdary and Vikranth Reddy added a touch of glamour.

Ramesh Nair, CEO of Mindspace REIT, said, “The Mindspace REIT EcoRun was more than just a race—it was a step toward a healthier planet. Every runner made a difference, not for medals, but for a cause that matters. Together, we ran for our health and our world!”

Designed for all fitness levels, the EcoRun featured 21km and 10km races for participants aged 18 and above, and a 5km fun run open to those aged 8 and up, making it a truly inclusive community event.

Sustainability remained at the heart of the event. Runners received organic cotton T-shirts and plantable bibs. 15 refill stations saved over 10,000 litres of water, eliminating single-use plastic and reducing waste by 90 per cent. Waste was expertly handled by Skrap Waste Management Solutions, with a goal of 95 per cent recycling, ensuring minimal environmental impact. Runners also contributed to the planet by planting saplings at dedicated green zones.

With over 20 sponsors backing the initiative, the EcoRun has set new standards for sustainable sporting events. Next stop: Mumbai on March 9th, where the movement continues.