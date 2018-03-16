search on deccanchronicle.com
Lifestyle, Health and Wellbeing

Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor: Here's everything you need to know

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 16, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Revelation comes after a few weeks, when he had said that he has a “rare disease” and will open up about it soon.
Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine and nervous systems and can be either benign or malignant. (File Photo)
 Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor. Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine and nervous systems and can be either benign or malignant. (File Photo)

Amidst much speculations for the last few days, actor Irrfan Khan has confirmed that the disease he is suffering from is neuroendocrine tumor. This is a disease that affects fewer than 1 million cases per year in India.

Here's everything you need to know about neuroendocrine tumor.

 

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine and nervous systems and can be either benign or malignant.

While they most commonly occur in the intestine, they can be found in the pancreas, lung and the rest of the body as well.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies neuroendocrine tumors into three main categories.

These include the well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumours, which are further subdivided into tumors with benign and those with uncertain behaviour. Then there are the well-differentiated (low grade) neuroendocrine carcinomas with low-grade malignant behavior and poorly differentiated (high grade) neuroendocrine carcinomas, which are the large cell neuroendocrine and small cell carcinomas.

Symptoms for neuroendocrine tumour include flushing, diarrhea, asthma or wheezing, congestive heart failure (CHF), abdominal cramping, peripheral edema and heart palpitations.

However, the details of Irrfan’s case are still to be made public. The revelation comes after a few weeks, when he had said that he has a “rare disease” and will open up about it soon.

Tags: irrfan khan, cancer, neuroendocrine tumor, health and well being, disease


Related Stories

Cancer patients up to five times more likely to take their own life, says study
Chlamydia drastically increases ovarian cancer risk in women: Study
New breakthrough in untreatable blood cancer research


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Puppy adopted by Chinese man 3 years back turns out to be a bear

The bear lived with the man for three years until forest department officials found it (Photo: YouTube)
 

World Sleep Day: 6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep

6 tips to recover from a bad night's sleep on World Sleep Day. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World Sleep Day: 5 minute trick to help you sleep faster

Researchers say that one of the main reasons we lie awake at night is because we’re worrying about things we need to do the next day. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cancer patients up to five times more likely to take their own life, says study

Notably, patients with urological cancers were particularly likely to die by suicide, with rates up to five times higher. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
 

Chlamydia drastically increases ovarian cancer risk in women: Study

Ovarian cancer risk high for women with Chlamydia. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Health and Wellbeing

3 common masturbation myths busted

Here we bust some of the biggest myths - and reveal how a bit of alone time can really help a person. (Photo: Pixabay)

World Sleep Day: 5 minute trick to help you sleep faster

Researchers say that one of the main reasons we lie awake at night is because we’re worrying about things we need to do the next day. (Photo: Pexels)

Cancer patients up to five times more likely to take their own life, says study

Notably, patients with urological cancers were particularly likely to die by suicide, with rates up to five times higher. (Photo: Pixabay)

Chlamydia drastically increases ovarian cancer risk in women: Study

Ovarian cancer risk high for women with Chlamydia. (Photo: Pixabay)

Early puberty in girls linked to obesity in adult life: Study

The study showed that early puberty is a risk factor for being overweight, with girls who get their period earlier have a higher BMI. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham