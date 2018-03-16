search on deccanchronicle.com
Irrfan Khan opens up about his rare disease, diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor

Earlier Irrfan’s wife also called her husband a “warrior” and asked the media to not speculate.
Mumbai: Few days ago, it was learnt that actor Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice. The actor, who was set to leave for Chandigarh to shoot for his Amazon Prime series had to stay back to receive appropriate treatment. The actor who was amidst the promotions for his next release, 'Blackmail', has been prescribed bed rest.

But twist to the tale is, Irrfan Khan on Monday said that he is suffering from a rare disease and will share details when there is a conclusive diagnosis. In a Twitter post, the 51-year-old actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness, and requested his fans and followers not to speculate about his health.

 

Putting his jaundice reports to rest, Irrfan wrote “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week - ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

The actor now confirmed the disease being neuroendocrine tumor. This is a disease that happens in fewer than 1 million cases per year in India.

Irrfan wrote in his latest post, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndrocine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As of the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Earlier Irrfan’s wife also called her husband a “warrior” and asked the media to not speculate. Even director Shoojit Sircar had confirmed that Irrfan is fine.

