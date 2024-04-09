Surya-Jyothika’s couple workout is a killer!

Actor Suriya’s sizzling body and Jyothika’s voluptuous grace are South Indian celluloid facts. Their super-hit journeys are drizzled with compliments about their physique and fitness.

Jyothika took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a video of a joint workout in the gym with her husband, Suriya. They can be seen jogging on parallel treadmills in the first glimpse. Later, he’s seen helping her out with a leg exercise. They’re also seen jogging against each other’s force, using a resistance band across their waists. The two also perform individual workouts of various kinds, from skipping to lifting weights and stretching to jogging.



Jyothika wrote in her post, “Double sweat, double fun!” Her Shaitaan co-star R Madhavan was awestruck and commented, “Brilliant .. BOTH OF YOU (applause emojis).”

Actor Shilpa Shetty, a beacon in fitness circles, wrote, “Wow (applause emojis).”

Fitness enthusiasts lauded the couple's goals, yet some experts cautioned. Lenin Paul, an avid biker and fitness enthusiast said, “High intensity workouts must be planned as per age and health vitals. Gym instructors often focus on outcomes that clients want but often overlook the sustainability and body wear and tear that comes with age. Suriya and Jyothika are looking their best and must also keep in mind that to sustain the youthfulness needed for cinema, workouts and diet are a lifelong commitment. Short term outcomes and lifestyle changes can only shock the body and have short term results.”

F45 Fitness Studio’s lead trainer Arun said, “Suriya has been a fitness icon for decades and he has developed a certain physique and stamina over time. His body has been sculpted very aesthetically and it’s not difficult to now mould it as per any film role he gets. But bone health and ligaments must be monitored as we get older and we must be able to continue a fitness journey without too many aches or health niggles.”

Jyothika and Suriya have been the lead pair in over 7 films, including the blockbuster hit Poovellam Kettupaar.





