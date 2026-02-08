PCOD Awareness Programme for Young Women

Hyderabad: Rising concerns over polycystic ovarian disorder (PCOD) among young women and the lack of early awareness were addressed at a programme held at the Government Degree College for Women, Hussaini Alam, on Saturday.

Dr Syeda Nilofer Asma, gynaecologist, spoke to students about recognising symptoms early and prioritising health. College principal Ch. Appayya Chinnamma stressed the importance of alertness to bodily changes during student years.

The programme was organised by the Women Empowerment Cell, Health Club and National Service Scheme Programme Officers.