How Almonds Can Elevate Your Daily Nutrition

A balanced diet is key to good health, and this year’s Nutrition Month theme, “Food Connects Us Together,” underscores the role of food in building connections. Starting the day with nutrient-dense foods like almonds, fruits, and whole grains fosters both energy and well-being. California Almonds, rich in 15 essential nutrients including zinc, magnesium, iron, and vitamin E, are a simple way to fuel mornings and support overall health.

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) also released Dietary Guidelines for Indians, which recognizes almonds as a nut to consume daily for good health. Eating almonds every day may support weight management, enhance heart health, and help control blood sugar levels.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, known for her dedication to fitness, says, “I make it a point to follow healthy eating habits and encourage the same within my family. Being mindful of our daily nutrition is essential for maintaining good health, so I consciously keep track of what we consume. I prefer starting my day with something light yet nourishing like California almonds, which keep me energized and satisfied for hours. Even when I’m on the go, I carry a small box of California almonds to snack on. They not only help curb hunger but also contribute to my daily nutritional needs. This National Nutrition Month, I encourage everyone to start their day with nutritious foods like almonds and include them in your loved ones’ diets as well.”

Commenting on National Nutrition Month, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, Delhi, said, “I urge people to take their health seriously and make conscious food choices. With rising junk food consumption, there has been a corresponding rise in health concerns across all age groups. It is therefore essential to include nourishing foods such as almonds in your daily diet as they help manage weight, cholesterol, and blood sugar, thereby supporting overall health. Being rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus, almonds also help keep you energetic throughout the day.”

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy said, “Our lifestyle and food choices are fueling health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. One simple yet often overlooked step is how we start our day, as it sets the tone for our energy and focus. Adding nutrient-rich foods like almonds, which include 15 essential nutrients, can make a real difference. The ICMR–NIN recommends regular nut consumption, as it supports heart and gut health and helps manage diabetes and prediabetes. Beginning the day with almonds not only keeps you energetic but also helps meet the body’s daily nutrient needs.”

Ayurveda expert Madhumita Krishnan said, “According to Ayurveda, meditation is an important way to start the day, but diet is equally vital as it reflects on our body, skin, and overall health. Almonds are considered a sattvic food, rich in vitamin E, healthy fats, and antioxidants that help nourish the skin from within. Siddha practice also recognizes almonds for their therapeutic role in addressing weakness from chronic and lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes.”

National Nutrition Month serves as a reminder that every bite matters. This year, let’s commit to acknowledging the crucial role of nutrition in overall well-being. By making mindful food choices and including nourishing options like almonds in our daily diet, we can stay energized, healthy, and reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases.