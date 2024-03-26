Mindful eating for effective workouts

By tuning into your sensation of hunger and satiation, and choosing meals mindfully, you not only nourish your body but also optimise its performance during exercise.



Build Food Relationships





Eat Right Mindful eating is the practice of using all your physical and emotional senses to build a better relationship with your food. It helps in better management of eating habits to fully experience and enjoy the food choices you make. Mindful eating is a technique that lets you pay closer attention to what you eat and how it makes you feel. Diet and how you consume it play a crucial role in your fitness journey. “Research highlights that the opposite of mindful eating, i.e., distracted eating, is associated with overeating, weight gain, and anxiety. We engage in unhealthy eating patterns like eating while working, driving, or watching television, daily. Instead, here are some simple ways to ensure better physical health and effective workouts through mindful eating: Eat slowly without distractions, appreciate your food, chew thoroughly, focus on how the food makes you feel, learn to differentiate between true hunger and cravings, and stop eating when full. Mindful eating has been found to be beneficial in healthy weight management. Practicing these steps along with regular workouts can give momentum to your workouts and help maintain physical health more effectively,” says Dr Chetan Savaliya, director, Satvam Nutrition.Eat Right





Balancing Act The adage that diet comprises 80% and exercise makes up 20% of your weight and fat loss goals can hardly be overemphasised. Mindful eating is an integral part of a holistic fitness plan, as your weight and fat loss goals can only be achieved through a calorie deficit. “A healthy balanced diet, as well as portion control, hence play an important role in overall health and fitness. No two calories are the same, so eating low-carb, good-quality protein, and natural foods with no added sugars are key to achieving your goals,” says Bhavna Harchandrai, celebrity fitness trainer, bestselling author, proprietor, Fitness Fundas Studio, Mumbai.Balancing Act

Studies have shown that around 50% of lost weight tends to be regained after two years, and approximately 80% is regained after five years. These statistics emphasise the challenge of maintaining weight loss over the long term. Behaviours like emotional eating, external eating, and giving in to food cravings have been closely associated with weight gain and regain following successful weight loss.





Plant Power “Paying attention to hunger and fullness cues before, during, and after exercise, and choosing balanced meals comprising lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and ample fruits and vegetables can support muscle recovery and replenish energy stores. To help you achieve your fitness objectives, think about including nutrient-dense foods in your diet. Choose complex carbs like quinoa, brown rice, or sweet potatoes to go with lean protein sources like chicken, fish, tofu, or lentils. Eat plenty of nuts, avocados, and olive oil to get your fill of good fats. Consume an abundance of vibrant fruits and vegetables to guarantee a wide range of vitamins and minerals. For a filling and healthy snack, try some Greek yogurt with berries or almonds. Drink lots of water throughout the day since staying hydrated is important,” says Chitharesh Kongarampilly Natesan, also known as The Indian Monster, an Indian professional bodybuilder.Plant Power

The consumption of plant-based foods, rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants, supports sustained energy levels crucial for workouts. Moreover, a plant-based diet’s emphasis on whole, real foods aids in digestion and provides the necessary nutrients for muscle recovery and overall well-being post-workout. “Avoiding processed meat and saturated fats, common in non-plant-based diets, reduces the risk of health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and different types of cancer. Plant-based eating, driven by mindfulness, encourages the intake of natural, unprocessed foods, enhancing how the body responds to exercise-induced stress and supporting overall fitness,” says Prashanth Vishwanath, director (India), Veganuary.

So, watch what you are eating and see how you can make the most of your workouts.

