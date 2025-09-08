Kshemavana to Host Tranquil Transformations Retreat in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center in Bengaluru will host a three-day wellness retreat titled “Tranquil Transformations: From Sleep to Self” from September 12 to 14, 2025.

The programme is designed to help participants reconnect with inner peace and vitality through a blend of yoga, naturopathy, and mindful practices. The retreat schedule includes Morning Yoga, Aqua Yoga, YIN Yoga, Sound Healing Meditation, aromatherapy-based naturopathy treatments, a nature walk, and a moon meditation by the campfire. Nutritious meals will be provided, and the retreat will conclude with a reflective session and a symbolic seedball gift to participants.

“We believe true transformation begins with a gentle return to nature and self. ‘Tranquil Transformations’ is more than just a retreat; it’s an invitation to pause, breathe, and rediscover balance,” said Dr. Narendra K. Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center.

With a focus on natural, time-tested healing methods, the centre said the retreat aligns with its mission to promote holistic health and self-discovery.