India Launches 7-Day Breathe Again Challenge as Toxic Smog Crisis Deepens
Akshar Yoga Kendraa rolls out free national breathwork programme to fight rising respiratory illnesses amid severe AQI levels
As large parts of northern India choke under hazardous air quality levels, with Delhi-NCR once again recording AQI readings in the “severe” and “severe-plus” categories for weeks, Akshar Yoga Kendraa has launched ‘India Breathe Again’, a first-of-its-kind 7-day national conscious breathing challenge aimed at empowering millions to protect their lungs and mental well-being through the power of breath.
The initiative comes at a time when hospitals are reporting a sharp surge in respiratory illnesses, asthma attacks, and pollution-related anxiety. Doctors warn that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 levels routinely exceeding 300–500 µg/m³ is causing irreversible lung damage, especially among children and the elderly.
“Breathing is the only bodily function we do both unconsciously and consciously. In a country where clean air is no longer guaranteed, conscious breathing becomes an act of survival and self-care,” said Himalayan Master Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa. “This challenge is not about complex yoga — it’s about giving every Indian a free, 60-second daily tool to detox the body, oxygenate the blood, and calm the mind amid the smog.”