Heal Your Gut Naturally with Kshemavana’s Exclusive 3-Day Retreat
Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre in Bengaluru launches a transformative program from June 20-22, 2025, focused on restoring gut health through holistic treatments and mindful practices.
Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre is set to host its popular “Heal Your Gut Retreat” from June 20 to 22, offering participants a holistic approach to gut health and overall wellness. Recognizing the vital link between gut health and overall well-being, this immersive three-day program is designed to address common digestive issues such as hyperacidity, hypoacidity, IBS, constipation, indigestion, and acid reflux.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story