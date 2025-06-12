 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Health and Wellbeing

Heal Your Gut Naturally with Kshemavana’s Exclusive 3-Day Retreat

Health and Wellbeing
DC Correspondent
12 Jun 2025 5:24 PM IST

Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre in Bengaluru launches a transformative program from June 20-22, 2025, focused on restoring gut health through holistic treatments and mindful practices.

Heal Your Gut Naturally with Kshemavana’s Exclusive 3-Day Retreat
x
Join Kshemavana’s “Heal Your Gut Retreat” to remove toxins, reset habits, and restore your gut for better digestion and overall wellness.

Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre is set to host its popular “Heal Your Gut Retreat” from June 20 to 22, offering participants a holistic approach to gut health and overall wellness. Recognizing the vital link between gut health and overall well-being, this immersive three-day program is designed to address common digestive issues such as hyperacidity, hypoacidity, IBS, constipation, indigestion, and acid reflux.

The retreat follows a comprehensive three-step process: Remove, Reset, and Restore. Participants will learn to eliminate gut-irritating foods and toxins, reintroduce healthy habits and nutrients, and rebuild the gut’s natural defenses to enhance digestion and boost energy levels. The program combines expert naturopathy treatments, personalized nutrition advice, and mindfulness techniques within the peaceful setting of Kshemavana in Bengaluru.

This retreat offers an ideal opportunity to relax, rejuvenate, and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Interested participants can book their spot by contacting 76504383800 or 76325043802. Take charge of your health and rediscover balance with Kshemavana’s gut-healing retreat this June.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
wellness digestion Digestive Diseases 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X