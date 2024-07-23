Celebrity Fitness Coach Yogesh Bhateja on Tailored Approach for Clients

Hyderabad: Meet Yogesh Bhateja, a celebrity fitness coach. His clientele comprises the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry, including the likes of Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, and Farah Khan among others. He has also trained top industrialists, athletes, and renowned producers.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Yogesh gives insights on health and fitness.

What inspired you to transition from a soccer player to a fitness coach, and what drives your passion for helping others achieve their fitness goals?

This approach ensures the fitness program is effective, enjoyable, and sustainable, tailored to an individual’s unique needs and preferences.

Monitoring and Modification: Every individual is different with unique likes and dislikes. I create programs based on feedback and progress of each individual, periodically measuring improvements and adjusting goals. The body has its own limitations, so timely improvements in the plan are essential to ensure continuous progress.

Fitness Program Designing: Setting achievable and relevant goals and timelines, including enjoyable activities to maintain motivation, building on existing strengths to boost confidence, modifying and creating exercises to break physical limitations, and mixing cardio, strength, flexibility, and balance exercises to make it more fun and challenging. I keep changing workout intensity and volume to prevent plateaus and monotony.

Initial Assessment: Understanding if the client has any medical conditions or injuries, identifying their fitness goals and preferred style of exercise, evaluating current fitness levels through flexibility and strength tests, and performing body composition analysis.

Moreover, I customize each client's training and diet plan based on their unique requirements, lifestyle, body type, and interests. I recognize that no two individuals are the same, and therefore, their fitness programs should be specifically tailored to their needs. For example, I once worked with a client who weighed 148 kg and faced challenges with daily tasks. I created a personalized training and nutrition plan, which led to a significant transformation, resulting in a 28.3 kg weight loss in three months. This individualized approach not only caters to the unique schedules and needs of celebrity clients but also ensures that each person receives a fitness plan that is realistic, sustainable, and effective in achieving their specific goals.

I tailor my training programs by taking a highly personalized and adaptive approach. I begin each session with a light warm-up Talk Session during which I chat with my clients to assess their energy levels, emotions, and daily plans. This process helps me understand their physical, mental, and emotional state, allowing me to adjust the workout intensity and exercises accordingly. By evaluating these factors in real-time, I ensure that the training session is both effective and aligned with the client's current condition.

What drives me is the incredible transformations I witness in my clients. Seeing them achieve their fitness goals, gain confidence, and improve their overall well-being gives me immense fulfillment. Helping others transform their lives through fitness is what keeps my passion alive.

Competing in the Delhi bodybuilding championship and placing in the top 5 was a pivotal moment for me. It was then that I realized my true passion lay in coaching and transforming others. This realization drove me to transition from being a dedicated soccer player to a fitness coach. My journey, from a Delhi boy to a Bollywood celebrity fitness coach, showcases my adaptability and drive to embrace new challenges.

My journey into the fitness world began with a deep love for sports and a constant desire to push my limits. From a young age, I played soccer with seniors and participated in various tournaments. I pursued a bachelor's degree in physical education, becoming a skilled soccer player and even coaching school teams. However, I soon craved a new challenge and ventured into bodybuilding, transforming from a 56 kg boy to a 75 kg bodybuilder.

Can you share some insights into your training philosophy, and how you incorporate functional training and bodybuilding into your clients’ fitness regimens?

My training philosophy combines functional training with traditional bodybuilding to create a well-rounded fitness regimen. Functional training enhances speed, flexibility, explosiveness, and overall agility, while traditional bodybuilding focuses on building strength and muscle mass. This combination helps my clients achieve a leaner, stronger physique while improving their overall fitness levels.

For example, when preparing Sonu Sood for his role in “Fateh,” I designed workout routines that included exercises such as archers, clap push-ups, human flag, front lever, cossack squats, explosive lunges, and box jumps. These exercises significantly improved his performance and recovery, ensuring he was physically ready for the demanding role. By integrating these diverse training methods, I ensure my clients not only build muscle and strength but also improve their functional abilities, making them more agile and better prepared for various physical challenges.





As summer approaches, what tips and advice can you offer readers for achieving a perfect summer body, and what are some common mistakes to avoid?

To achieve a perfect summer body, it’s essential to set realistic goals, maintain a balanced diet, and stick to a consistent exercise routine. Here are some specific tips:

Set Realistic Goals: Define clear, achievable goals that are specific, measurable, and time-bound. This helps maintain motivation and track progress.

Balanced Diet: Focus on a diet rich in whole foods, including lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial.

Consistent Exercise Routine: Incorporate a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises. Aim for at least 200 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities three days a week.





How do you believe fitness can impact overall well-being and quality of life, beyond just physical transformation?

Regular physical activity significantly enhances overall well-being and quality of life by providing mental, emotional, and social benefits, in addition to physical transformation. Some key impacts include:

Mental Health: Exercise reduces symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress through the release of endorphins, which are natural mood elevators. It also improves mental clarity and cognitive function.

Cognitive Benefits: Physical activity enhances memory, attention, and learning. It can also delay the onset of cognitive decline and protect against neurodegenerative diseases.

Better Energy Levels: Consistent exercise boosts energy levels and reduces fatigue.

Disease Prevention: Regular physical activity lowers the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.





With your extensive experience in the fitness industry, what trends or innovations are you currently excited about, and how do you see the industry evolving in the future?

The fitness industry is evolving towards a more integrated, personalized, and technology-driven approach, focusing on overall well-being rather than just physical appearance. Key trends and innovations include:

Functional Fitness: Workouts that mimic real-life activities to improve overall functionality, focusing on strength, balance, and mobility, continue to gain popularity.

Holistic Health: There is an increasing emphasis on integrating nutrition, mental health, and medical advice into fitness programs for comprehensive well-being.

Customization: Personalized workout plans and nutrition advice based on individual goals and data are becoming more prevalent.

Wearable Technology: The use of fitness trackers, smartwatches, and heart rate monitors is on the rise. These devices provide real-time data on physical activity, sleep patterns, and overall health, helping individuals tailor their fitness routines.

Can you share a particularly inspiring success story or transformation you've witnessed in one of your clients, and what made it so remarkable?

One of the most inspiring transformations I witnessed was with a client who weighed 148 kg and struggled with daily tasks. We developed a personalized training and nutrition plan that led to a remarkable weight loss of 28.3 kg in three months. When we first met, he could barely walk on a treadmill without sweating and panting heavily. We started with basic stretches and walks, focusing on keeping him motivated and regular at the gym. By the second month, we began lifestyle modifications and calorie control. By the end of the fourth month, he was walking 6 km daily to his restaurant in Delhi. His transformation became an inspiration for many and reinforced my commitment to my work.

How do you balance the physical and mental aspects of fitness, and what advice do you offer clients struggling with motivation or self-doubt?

Balancing the physical and mental aspects of fitness is crucial. Social media has a significant influence on people’s lives, where everyone is looking fit and flaunting it. While this can be quite motivating, it can also create restlessness, as people want to transform themselves overnight. This often leads to them doing the wrong things or trying shortcuts, resulting in injuries or demotivation. To overcome this, it’s essential to set realistic goals, make a plan for progression, and seek professional guidance. When looking for a professional, ensure to ask about their experience, their methods, and their past transformations. Talk to them and understand their approach before starting the process. Consistency, motivation, and the right guidance are key to achieving fitness goals without succumbing to self-doubt or losing motivation.

As a renowned celebrity fitness coach, what message do you hope to convey to your audience, and how do you aim to inspire others to embrace fitness as a way of life?

My message to everyone is that transformation is achievable with the right plan and execution. Anyone can transform their body in 90-120 days if they stay consistent, love themselves, and maintain a positive outlook. Embrace fitness as a way of life, and you'll not only improve your physical health but also enhance your overall well-being and quality of life.