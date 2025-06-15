Ashoka One Mall Hosts IDL 5K & 10K Run Amidst Fanfare

Ashoka One Mall, a venture of Ashoka Developers and Builders Limited, in partnership with Decathlon, successfully hosted the IDL 5K & 10K Run on Saturday. The event, flagged off from the mall premises, saw participants cover a scenic route to the nearby lake and back, drawing enthusiastic runners from various backgrounds.

The event featured multiple categories, welcoming amateur runners, seasoned athletes, corporate teams, and fitness enthusiasts alike. The inclusive format ensured spirited competition while encouraging community-wide engagement with health and wellness. The early morning run offered participants not only a physical challenge but also the camaraderie of fellow fitness lovers.

The 5K run concluded with Mohammad Sharif and Anjali securing first place in the men's and women's categories, respectively, each receiving Decathlon shoes. Manoj and Sowjanya claimed second place, winning Decathlon T-shirts. All participants were provided with refreshments post-run.

Speaking on the occasion, N. Jaideep Reddy, Managing Director of Ashoka Developers and Builders Limited, emphasised the initiative’s focus on promoting health and well-being, praising the community’s energetic participation. The event underscored Ashoka One Mall’s ongoing commitment to fostering fitness and community bonding.