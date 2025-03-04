A Guide to Safeguarding Your Heart While Managing Diabetes

The close connection between diabetes and heart health is often overlooked, yet it has a big impact on one's overall well-being. When blood sugar levels rise, the impact isn't limited to glucose—it's a ripple effect that can influence heart function and overall cardiovascular risk.

According to research, individuals with diabetes have a doubled risk of developing heart disease at some point in their lives.Elevated blood sugar levels can harm blood vessels and the nerves that control heart function. The good news is that the steps you take to manage your diabetes can also help lower your cardiovascular disease risk.

Dr Sanjeev Khulbey, CTVS, Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad, said, “In India, many people living with diabetes are reporting heart-related complications. It is also extremely concerning that the rise of these complications is being observed across younger demographics. If diabetes is not managed properly it can lead to rise in cardiovascular disease risk factors like high blood pressure, bad cholesterol, and high triglycerides. It is important for people to take extra care and follow preventative steps to avoid glucose fluctuations. Following a heart healthy diet, regular exercise, and glucose monitoring with devices like CGM, are some measures one can adopt.”

Dr. Kenneth Lee, Director, Medical Affairs, Diabetes Division, Abbott said, “For effective diabetes management, regular monitoring of glucose levels is essential. This can be done using tools like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, which doesn’t involve finger pricks to give you glucose level insights. Such devices have useful metrics like Time in Range (TIR), which indicates the amount of time in a day that one’s glucose levels stay within a specified range. When a person spends more time in range, their risk of developing cardiovascular disease markers is reduced. In fact, a 10% increase in TIR can reduce the risk of abnormal thickness of one’s carotid arteries by 6.4%. Therefore, achieving a greater TIR is important to keep cardiovascular disease at bay.”

Here are 5 simple steps people living with diabetes can take to keep an eye on their health:

1. Have a heart-healthy diet: Try to avoid saturated and trans fats that can increase cholesterol levels. For instance, saturated fats are commonly found in foods like butter, red meat, and full-fat dairy products, while trans fats are often present in partially hydrogenated oils used in fried and processed foods. It’s no secret that balancing a plate with leafy greens, whole grains and protein-rich foods can help protect against heart disease. But with portion control in addition to that you eat, you can better stabilize your glucose levels, which in turn decreases risk of heart disease.

2. Regular exercise: To lower the risk of heart disease, it's advisable to address factors such as obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels through exercise. Regular physical activity also helps you manage your diabetes better. As per World Health Organization, for a healthy lifestyle, it's recommended to minimize sitting time and engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical exercise every week, such as brisk walking or cycling.

3. Regularly monitor blood sugar levels: Real-time tracking, such as through CGM, can help you keep an eye on any blood sugar highs or lows. It's important to strive to stay within the optimal glucose range (70 – 180 mg/dl) for at least 17 hours out of the day. Additionally, devices like CGM also provide a connected care digital ecosystem that will help you stay connected with your doctor and caregivers. By doing this, you can effectively control your diabetes and heart disease risk.

4. Say no to smoking and drinking: Smoking can damage the lining of your blood vessels and accelerate the narrowing of your arteries caused by diabetes. Additionally, you should also lessen alcohol intake as it can disrupt the effect of diabetes medication and affect blood sugar levels.

5. Stress management: When you are stressed, your body produces stress hormones that boost your blood sugar levels and can cause insulin resistance. Over time, this can raise your blood pressure and increase your chances of developing heart disease. To ease your stress, try engaging in fun activities like listening to music, yoga or dance and spending time with loved ones.

Making good lifestyle choices for a healthy heart is important for all. You should consult your doctor on steps you should take to improve your diabetes management and protect your heart health.