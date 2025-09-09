Tea, Bites, and Conversations: Ankit Gupta on Burmese Tea Shop Culture

Step into Burma Burma this September and you will notice something different in the air. The clink of teacups, the hum of conversations, and the comforting aroma of milk tea swirling with spice set the mood.

It almost feels like a tea shop in Yangon, where time slows down and people gather not just to sip tea but to share moments. That’s exactly what Co-founder Ankit Gupta set out to recreate with From Burma, With Tea, the restaurant’s month-long special menu.

















“The theme for us was very clear—we wanted to bring the vibrant Burmese tea shop culture alive,” says Gupta. “In Burma, tea shops are lively spaces where people gather not only to drink tea but to exchange stories and enjoy food together. We wanted to bring that same feeling to our restaurants here, so guests can slow down and savour the warmth of food, tea, and connection.”

At the centre of this experience is tea in its many avatars. The Burmese Milk Tea, a comforting classic, blends black tea with condensed and evaporated milk. Its richer cousin, the Yangon Royal Tea, comes crowned with a luscious layer of cream. “It’s our indulgent version,” Gupta explains, “one that feels nostalgic yet luxurious.”

There are chilled options too—the Iced Milk Tea, light and frothy, and the Coconut Iced Tea, stirred with coconut milk and custard for a tropical spin. “Both are perfect for warmer afternoons or for anyone who enjoys playful twists on tradition,” Gupta adds.

And, of course, tea is best enjoyed with food. Snacks like the Cracklin’ Burmese Dumplings, filled with shiitake mushrooms and edamame and seasoned with Burmese curry powder, are made for sharing. Then there are the Chin State Potato Croquettes, spiced with five-spice and stuffed with mock meat, and the fiery Corner Cart Skewers. For something lighter, the Seared Tofu and Avocado Salad offers a zesty pause, while the Tea Shop Noodle Bowl brings a sense of wholesome comfort.

Dessert ties it all together. The Tea Shop Toast—warm honey-glazed bread soaked in custard apple milk and topped with clotted cream—is Gupta’s nod to the simple joys of Burmese tea shops. “It’s nostalgic, indulgent, and comforting all at once,” he says.

What makes From Burma, With Tea stand out isn’t just the food or the drinks, but the mood it sets. A reminder that tea can be an occasion, and food a way of connecting. “We want our guests to feel the same sense of community you would feel at a Burmese tea shop,” Gupta shares. “It’s about more than taste—it’s about togetherness.”

So, this September, gather your friends, order a pot of tea, and let the stories flow—Burma Burma has reserved a table for nostalgia, connection, and comfort.