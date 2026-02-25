Marcus Baskerville on Crafting Culture Across Continents

For Marcus Baskerville, beer has never been just about hops and yeast. It has always been about connection.

As the award-winning Brewmaster at Windmills Craftworks, the music-first hospitality concept from Total Environment, Marcus leads the beer programme across India and the United States with a vision that extends beyond the tap. “Beer is a communal beverage,” he says. “It brings people together. When you place it in a space where music, food, and design are equally intentional, it becomes something bigger than itself.”









At Windmills, that philosophy finds its fullest expression. The space is as much about live jazz as it is about craft brewing. For Marcus, that synergy feels natural. “There’s an improvisational quality to brewing that reminds me of jazz,” he reflects. “You start with structure and discipline, but there’s always room to riff, to respond to the environment, to create something unique in that moment.”



Leading operations across continents demands both precision and flexibility. He oversees recipe development, quality control, and programme innovation, ensuring consistency while allowing each location to express its individuality. “Quality is non-negotiable,” he says. “But creativity is equally important. You have to respect the science of brewing while also respecting the culture you’re brewing within.”



That sensitivity to culture has shaped much of his career. Based in Dallas and co-founder of Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Marcus has long viewed brewing as a platform for larger conversations. His globally recognized Black is Beautiful initiative is one example of how he merges craft with community impact. "I've always believed that breweries can be spaces of leadership," he shares. "We have platforms. We have voices. And with that comes responsibility."









His approach to leadership reflects that conviction. A James Beard Award nominee and featured in industry recognitions such as Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40 and Imbibe 75, Marcus remains grounded in mentorship. “None of us get here alone,” he says. “If you’re in a position to open a door, you should. The industry grows stronger when more people see themselves reflected in it.”



At Windmills, mentorship translates into collaboration. The beer programme is designed not only to complement the global menu but to converse with it. “When someone sits down for a meal, I want the beer to feel intentional, like it belongs on that table,” he explains. “It should elevate the food, but it should also hold its own.”



Balancing tradition and innovation remains a constant pursuit. “You honor classic styles because they’ve stood the test of time,” Marcus notes. “But you also push boundaries. That’s how the craft evolves.” For him, experimentation is not about novelty; it is about growth. “Every batch teaches you something,” he says. “Even the mistakes. Especially the mistakes.”



Operating between India and the U.S. has expanded his perspective on what craft beer can mean in different cultural contexts. “The beauty of brewing internationally is seeing how people interpret flavour,” he says. “You learn to listen. You learn that taste is deeply personal, and deeply cultural.”



Yet, amid the global scope of his work, Marcus returns to a simple truth. “At the end of the day, it’s about creating something people can gather around,” he says. “If someone shares a conversation, celebrates a moment, or discovers a new favorite beer because of what we’ve made... that’s success.”



For Marcus Baskerville, brewing is both craft and calling. And at Windmills Craftworks, every pour carries the rhythm of that belief, steady, soulful, and meant to be shared.




