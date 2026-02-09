Why Pulses Matter: Marking World Pulses Day

Building on the success of the International Year of Pulses (IYP) in 2016 implemented by FAO and recognizing the potential of pulses to further achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated 10 February as World Pulses Day (WPD).

This celebration presents a unique opportunity to raise public awareness about pulses and the fundamental role they play in the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind.

With the help of governments, the private sector, Members and partner organizations, the public and youth, FAO works to facilitate the observance of this international day and support the production and consumption of pulses as part of sustainable food systems and healthy diets.

Pulses possess exceptional nutritional attributes and their cultivation provide immense environmental benefits. Nevertheless, their per capita consumption has declined in many countries – developed and developing. Dietary shifts, changing consumer preferences, and a lingering perception in some contexts that pulses are “humble” or traditional foods have contributed to this downward trend. In several societies – particularly in urban areas – pulses are still associated with low-cost diets or rural cuisine.

These perceptions have often overshadowed the value of pulses. Their presence on plates around the world for centuries, across diverse cultures and socioeconomic contexts, demonstrates their key role in making nutritious diets accessible to everyone by providing affordable, nutrient-dense food.

The theme “Pulses of the world: from modesty to excellence” was selected to highlight the required transformation – from humble origins to global recognition for their flavours, nutritional attributes and culinary diversity.

Why pulses?

Pulses are nutrient-dense, versatile ingredients rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. As a plant-based protein, they are essential components of vegan and vegetarian diets, and their protein quality is further enhanced when combined with cereals. Beyond their nutritional value and suitability for diverse dietary preferences, their cultivation is also environment friendly. This is because pulses require less water than other protein sources, reduce the need for synthetic nitrogen fertilizers and help increase soil organic carbon, resulting therefore in both a low environmental footprint and contribution to environmental sustainability.

From improving human health to strengthening soil ecosystems, pulses merit a central place in modern, healthy, and sustainable diets. This year’s theme aims to challenge misconceptions that overshadow these crops and celebrate their true excellence.