Whisky Legend Jim Murray to Host Exclusive Tastings at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, renowned for its unparalleled luxury and curated experiences, is set to host an extraordinary event for whisky enthusiasts. In an exclusive partnership with All Things Nice, the hotel proudly welcomes globally celebrated whisky authority Jim Murray for two unforgettable evenings of blind tasting and storytelling on June 11 and 12, 2025, in the opulent Grand Ballroom.

As the sole South Indian stop on Murray’s highly anticipated India tour, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru offers a rare opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the art of whisky appreciation. The evenings will showcase the acclaimed Murray Method, a proprietary tasting technique honed over a decade, designed to foster an unbiased exploration of whisky’s complex flavors. Guests will savor a curated selection of whiskies paired with gourmet hors d’oeuvres, followed by an expertly guided blind tasting that promises to captivate both novices and seasoned connoisseurs.

General Manager Biswajit Chakraborty expressed his excitement: “At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, we are dedicated to creating experiences that embody sophistication and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship. Our whisky offerings, from Copitas—ranked #12 on India’s 30 Best Bars 2024 and #38 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023—to The Collection, our exclusive whisky bar with rare labels, reflect this commitment. Hosting Jim Murray is an honor and a testament to our mission to deliver world-class, whisky-focused experiences that are immersive and refined.” Curated by Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of All Things Nice, the event combines world-class whisky education with the intuitive hospitality synonymous with Four Seasons. Supported by Platinum Partner Marqland, the evenings promise a masterclass in taste and elegance. Following the tasting, guests can engage with Jim Murray, enjoy additional fine drams and culinary delights, and have personal copies of the Whisky Bible signed (available for purchase). Event Details: Dates : Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12, 2025

Venue : The Grand Ballroom, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Ticket Price: Rs 7,000 (all-inclusive, limited seating) This exclusive event underscores Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru’s position as a premier destination for elevated experiences, offering whisky lovers a rare chance to connect with a global icon in an intimate, sophisticated setting. Secure your spot for an evening of unparalleled sensory discovery.



